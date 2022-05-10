SIOUX FALLS — Track athletes from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays that ended Saturday, in Sioux Falls
Spearfish’s Brayden Delahoyde cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to win the boys’ high jump title, and Jaden Guthmiller earned top honors in the 100-meter dash at 10.45 seconds.
Aiden Giffin represented Belle Fourche in the winner’s circle. He soared 22 feet 7.75 inches to win the boys’ long jump event.
“We had a really good meet, and some kids did some good things,” Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said.
Nida cited the efforts of Guthmiller and the girls’ 4x800-meter relay, in particular. That relay placed second in the Class AA division.
“We had a pretty good weekend as a whole,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said.
He cited the girls’ 4x200-meter relay (fifth in class AA), girls’ 4x800 relay (third in AA), girls’ 1,600 sprint medley relay (third in AA), and Aidan Hedderman’s tie for sixth place finish in the boys’ pole vault.
Proefrock said all three Scooper girls’ relays made the school’s top-10 list.
“We had many other athletes compete that didn’t medal or place, but their performances were the best on the year,” Proefrock said. “That’s what Howard Wood seems to bring out of everyone.”
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said the Broncs enjoyed a solid showing. He cited Giffin’s showing and said Sawyer Clarkson eclipsed his previous personal record in the boys’ 3,200-meter run by three seconds.
“All relays look good. I think we are right where we need to be,” Abell said.
Event winners and other top-10 area finishers follow.
Visit athletic.net for complete results.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 10.45 seconds. Belle Fourche: 5 Aiden Giffin 10.74.
200-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 22.57 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Jaden Guthmiller 22.62.
400-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 50.25 seconds. Spearfish: 4 Drason Craig 51.26. Sturgis Brown: 10 Ridge Inhofer 52.07.
1,600-meter run
1 Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) 4 minutes 27.56 seconds. Spearfish: 7 Keenan Urdiales 4:33.93.
3,200-meter run
1 Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) 8 minutes 55.22 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Sawyer Clarkson 9:19.34. Spearfish: 7 Keenan Urdiales 9:23.00.
4x100-meter relay A
1 Sioux Falls Christian 44.45 seconds. Belle Fourche (Aiden Giffin, Dalton Davis, Gabe Heck, Charles Alberts) finished ninth in 45.71.
4x400-meter relay A
1 Sioux Falls Christian 3 minutes 32.45 seconds. Lead-Deadwood (David Morris, Landon Williams, Greyson Baumberger, James Pierce) finished fourth in 3:38.21.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay Class AA
1 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3 minutes, 33.52 seconds. Spearfish (Kaleb Ranek, Max Engen, William Williams, Keenan Urdiales) finished fourth in 3:37.63.
High jump
1 Brayden Delahoyde (Spearfish) 6 feet 6 inches.
Pole vault
1 Owen Spratz (Watertown) 15 feet 3 inches. Sturgis Brown: 6 (tie) Aidan Hedderman 13-0.
Long jump
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 22 feet 7.75 inches.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
1,600-meter run
1 Alea Hardie (Sioux Falls O’Gorman) 4 minutes 53.60 seconds. Spearfish: 10 Peyton VanDeest 5:21.49.
3,200-meter run
1 Ali Bainbridge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 10 minutes 38.29 seconds. Spearfish: 6 Peyton VanDeest 11:04.31.
300-meter hurdles
1 Kate Laqua (Davies) 46.53 seconds. Spearfish: 3 Anna Hoffman 48.62.
4x100-meter relay
Class A
1 Sioux Falls Christian 51.10 seconds. Belle Fourche (Hannah Kirksey, Kailey Nowowiejski, Dru Keegan, Mataya Ward) finished 10th in 53.29.
4x200-meter relay
Class AA
1 Davies 1 minute 42.13 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Sawyer Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, Kyasia Jones, Avery Marler) finished fifth in 1:45.33.
4x400-meter relay Class AA
1 Brandon Valley 4 minutes 6.40 seconds. Spearfish (Anna Hoffman, Hanna Bjorkman, Tessa Lucas, Josie Tobin) finished sixth in 4:15.96. Sturgis Brown (Novali Dinkins, Lucy Hamer, Hannah Killinger, Sawyer Dennis) finished 10th in 4:20.60.
4x800-meter relay Class AA
1 Brandon Valley 9 minutes 31.38 seconds. Spearfish (Peyton VanDeest, Madie Donovan, Tessa Lucas, Josie Tobin) finished second in 9:42.18. Sturgis Brown (Novali Dinkins, Iris Zylstra, Keelin Dinkins, Lucy Hamer) finished third in 9:44.93.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay Class AA
1 Brandon Valley 4 minutes 15.33 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Sawyer Dennis, Avery Marler, Novali Dinkins, Iris Zylstra) finished third in 4:21.59. Spearfish (Sofie Guthmiller, Vaida Pettersen, Charlie Nickles, Madie Donovan) finished eighth in 4:30.47.
