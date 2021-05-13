RAPID CITY — Area track teams competed in the Rapid City Qualifier Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at O’Hara Field in Rapid City.
Belle Fourche, Lead-Deadwood, and Sturgis Brown athletes tried to better their times and qualify for the state meet.
“We had a lot of good performances today, a lot of personal bests. We are at that time of the year that we just need to have meets and compete, they have put in the work,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said.
“Makayla Keffeler, coming back from her injury, it is nice to see her go over 35 feet in the triple jump. We also had some kids that hadn’t done some events at all, and it was nice to also see Kaden Phillips and Trevor Christman both long jump and place in the top five,” Proefrock added.
Sturgis Brown boasted three individual champions.
Paige Willnerd won the girls’ 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes 22.89 seconds. Rachel Cammack cleared 9 feet 3 inches for the girls’ pole vault title. Deron Graf earned top honors in the boys’ 3,200 run (10:30.83).
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said his teams had a good day.
“We had three girls place in the triple jump: Bella Jensen, Mataya Ward, and Dylan Stedillie. Today turned into a pretty good opportunity to get some speed work and building for state,” Abell said.
Two Broncs turned in personal records. Lane Longbrake cleared 10 feet 3 inches in the boys’ pole vault. Grace Clooten reached 4-6 in the girls’ high jump.
Aiden Giffin emerged as a double champion for Belle Fourche. He won the boys’ 100-meter dash in 11.03 seconds and the 200 dash in 22.49 seconds.
Belle Fourche’s Allison Hayes won the girls’ 3,200-meter run in 12 minutes 17.87 seconds. The girls’ 4x800 relay claimed top honors in 11:35.79.
“It has been a really good day for the small group of 10 kids we brought today. We haven’t had a meet since May 1, so it is just good to get the kids out,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said.
James Pierce soared 42 feet 4 inches to win the boys’ triple jump. Isaac Foster finished seventh in the boys’ pole vault and had a personal record, Malde said.
All area teams will be back in action this Friday at the Black Hills Conference meet in Sturgis.
