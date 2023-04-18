RAPID CITY — Twenty-five track teams competed in 40-degree weather and gusting wind at the annual Track-O-Rama Friday, at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City.
Aaron Nida, Spearfish’s head coach, talked about his teams performance.
“Jaden Guthmiller ran great, Peyton (VanDeest) ran really well in the two-mile, and that was really good. In high jump we placed three athletes. Avery Kirk placed third and it was her first meet of the year,” said Nida. “Our kids are just competing well and times are what they are due to the weather and you just can’t worry about that they are just getting after it, competing and doing what they do best.”
Guthmiller, a senior from Spearfish, took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.5 seconds.
Athletic.net shows Guthmiller in third place in the record books for fast times in the 100-meter dash in South Dakota.
“I always look forward to racing West River because of the great competition that is available. We are always pushing each other to our limits and it shows in the important races at the end of the season. Although the weather wasn’t the best we have to take what we can get and compete when given the opportunity,” said Guthmiller. “My coaches are always doing what’s best for me and I cannot thank them enough for all they do in the weight room and on the track. I am very pleased with how today went and I am excited to see where this season goes at it continues.”
VanDeest, of Spearfish, won the girls’3,200-meter run, and her teammates took second and third place.
”One of our teammates was her first time running it and had good goals and ran a great race especially in this wind. We would have had better times if it would not have been so windy, but overall, it was a good day,” said VanDeest.
Will Malde, Lead-Deadwood’s head coach said he was pleased with the performance of his team.
“All things considered I thought we did well, we had a couple new relays for the season. We just really want to get some times and I am pleased considering the conditions we were running in,” said Malde. “It was fun to watch our pole vaulters, and they had a good day. So far, I am pleased, today we brought our upper classman and tomorrow we will head to Belle Fourche with the younger athletes,”
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach said it was cold, but he thoughthis team performed well.
“It is cold, but there is great competition here today and it was fun from that perspective, but not for times, we did have some kids that got personal records (PR), the wind did push us around the track on some of the races,” said Proefrock. “We did have some good jumps, Carson Wolters, had a PR, Rachael Banks had a PR in the long jump, but otherwise it was just more about competing,”
Event winners and top-four area finishers follow. Visit the Black Hills Pioneer website for complete results.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Mya Nishimura (Rapid City Stevens) 12.49 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 4 Kyasia Jones 12.95.
200-meter dash
1 Kali Ringstmeyer (Pierre) 27.14 seconds.
400-meter dash
1 Novali Dinkins (Sturgis Brown) 1 minute 1.88 seconds.
800-meter run
1 Eva Selensky (St. Mary’s) 2 minutes 25.35 seconds.
1,600-meter run
1 Eva Selensky (St. Mary’s) 5 minutes 14.48 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Iris Zylstra 5:45.28.
3,200-meter run
1 Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish) 11 minutes 39.18 seconds. Other Spearfish: 2 Kori Keil 12:11.45, 3 Auna Taglioli 12:15.25.
100-meter hurdles
1 Anna Hoffman (Spearfish) 16.09 seconds.
4x100-meter relay
1 Thunder Basin 51.63 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished third in 52.23.
4x200-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 1 minute 48.80 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished second in 1:50.79. Spearfish finished fourth in 1:52.48.
4x400-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown 4 minutes 13.49 seconds. Spearfish A finished second in 4:19.40. Spearfish B finished third in 4:25.60.
4x800-meter relay
1 Custer 10 minutes 30.62 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished third in 10:35.29.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Hill City 4 minutes 31.87 seconds. Spearfish finished third in 4:47.40.
High jump
1 Kyrie Garrison (Thunder Basin) 5 feet 1 inch. Spearfish: 2 Avery Kirk 4-11.
Pole vault
1 Rachel Dunlop (Century) 10 feet 6 inches.
Long jump
1 Rachael Banks (Sturgis Brown) 16 feet 5.25 inches. Other Sturgis Brown: 4 Avery Marler 16-0.
Triple jump
1 Rebecca Theis (Rapid City Stevens) 36 feet 8.75 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Rachael Banks 33-11.75.
Shot put
1 Reese Terwilliger (Pierre) 40 feet 8.75 inches.
Discus
1 Mylie Trahan (Century) 117 feet 6 inches.
Javelin
1 Brynn Nelson (Rapid City Stevens) 120 feet 11 inches.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 10.50 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Kayden LaFromboise (Thunder Basin) 23.75 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Jaden Guthmiller 23.82.
400-meter dash
1 Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) 50.92 seconds.
800-meter run
1 Grady Loos (Rapid City Stevens) 2 minutes 2.75 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Owen Koontz 2:04.36.
1,600-meter run
1 Ty Petrocco (Sturgis Brown) 4 minutes 48.26 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Deron Graf 4:48.53.
3,200-meter run
1 Luke Rupert (Hill City) 9 minutes 57.30 seconds.
110-meter hurdles
1 Brooks Turner (Century) 14.58 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 15.07.
4x100-meter relay
1 Century 43.45 seconds.
4x200-meter relay
1 Thunder Basin 1 minute 35.29 seconds.
4x400-meter relay
1 Thunder Basin 3 minutes 30.40 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished fourth in 3:47.24.
4x800-meter relay
1 Century 8 minutes 44.60 seconds. Spearfish A finished fourth in 9:00.95.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Hot Springs 3 minutes 47.50 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished fourth in 4:02.23.
High jump
1 Ryan Brynjolfson (Century) 6 feet 4 inches.
Pole vault
1 Winston Prill (St. Thomas More) 13 feet 3 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 12-0.
Long jump
1 Madinko Hawley (Rapid City Stevens) 21 feet 9.25 inches.
Triple jump
1 Kincade Lehman (Custer) 43 feet 8.50 inches.
Shot put
1 Jason Maciejczak (Pierre) 58 feet 9.75 inches.
Discus
1 Jason Maciejczak (Pierre) 167 feet 8 inches.
Javelin
1 Kyan Barth (Century) 161 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 4 Levi Brant 144-0.
