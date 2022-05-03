STURGIS — Sixteen teams from Western South Dakota competed in the Black Hills Track Classic Saturday at Woodle Field.
Due to the weather forecast of probable rain and wind, quite a few teams canceled, but overall it turned out to be a great day for track in western South Dakota.
“We had a pretty good day, everyone was worried about the weather, but it wasn’t a day where we just got thru it, there was a lot of quality performances and had a lot of kids in the finals,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach.
“We had athletes in almost every event in the top eight, it has been good,” said Proefrock. “Konner (Berndt) threw well, first and second place finishes in the girls mile, placed three boys in the top four in the two mile, girls 4x200 and a lot of the relays did great.”
Iris Zylstra, a Sturgis Brown eighth-grader, won the mile in a time of five minutes 28 seconds, and it was her best time of the season.
“The race went pretty good, and only one second on my personal best. The wind today helped a little on the back stretch and it really didn’t hurt on the front side as we train for that,” Zylstra said.
Bill Abell, Belle Fourche’s head coach, dicussed how the Broncs did.
“We were anticipating nary weather, but it held off and it was a good day for us,” said Abell. “We had a lot of first place winners and just some good solid performances.”
Abell added, “Senior Gabe Heck shaved three-tenths off of his 100-meter run and had a good race, Logan Tyndell in pole vault went 10 feet three inches and is a personal best by more than a foot, and Gunner Gieb threw 130 feet in discus and comes away with better throws each week. Due to precautions and injury, we threw a couple new girls in the 4x200-meter relay and they ran it in one minute 52 seconds, so I was very happy with them.”
Sawyer Clarkson took first place honors in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:30.89, which was a little higher than his seasons best of four minutes and twenty five seconds.
“I definitely did not have the best mind set going into the race, I was really sore from this week of training and a windy day, so just a bad mind set, and that’s probably why I didn’t run as good as I should have, but it is something I will learn from and I look forward to the next time I will run it,” said Clarkson.
Aaron Nida, Spearfish’s head coach, talked about his athletes that participated in the meet.
“We left it up to the kids, it necessarily didn’t look like it was going to be a good day, but it didn’t turn out to bad, so most of the kids decided to train through the weekend with a hard workout yesterday,: said Nida. “We had three vaulters that wanted to come over and one discuss thrower. The discuss person (Elouise Adams) ended up with a personal record by three-feet. Brody Janvrin got a personal best with a vault of 12 feet three inches with 11 feet- three inches being his previous best.”
Nida added, “Our girls, Alira (Termes) tied her personal best at nine-feet three inches and Reese (Nida) had a decent day.”
Area athletes taking first place in their event were: Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche (1,600 meter run), Deron Graf, Sturgis (3,200-meter run), Owen Koontz, Beck Bruch, Tayten Smeenk, and at Howard Wood Relays, Friday and Saturday, in Sioux Falls.
