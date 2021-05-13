Area track athletes place at Rapid City Qualifier

RAPID CITY — Numerous track athletes from Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown earned top-eight placings at Tuesday’s Rapid City Qualifier, held at O’Harra Stadium.
Turn to page 13 for photos and another story from this meet.
Event winners and other top-eight placers from the area schools follow. Only events with area representation are listed.
Girls’ 100-meter dash
1 Jayda McNabb (Rapid City Stevens) 12.41 seconds. Belle Fourche: 5 Mataya Ward 13.14. Sturgis Brown: 6 Kyasia Jones 13.19.
Girls’ 200-meter dash
1 Jayda McNabb (Rapid City Stevens) 26.04 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 6 Kyasia Jones 27.20.
Girls’ 400-meter dash
1 Carsyn Mettler (Rapid City Stevens) 1 minute 1.02 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Novali Dinkins 1:01.19, 4 Sawyer Dennis 1:02.74, 6 Kyasia Jones 1:03.61, 8 Avery Marler 1:04.36.
Girls’ 800-meter run
1 Hailey Uhre (Rapid City Stevens) 2 minutes 21.44 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 5 Paige Willnerd 2:25.68, 8 Iris Zylstra 2:29.11.
Girls’ 1,600-meter run
1 Paige Willnerd (Sturgis Brown) 5 minutes 22.89 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Iris Zylstra 5:34.65, 4 Lucy Hamer 5:46.01.
Girls’ 3,200-meter run
1 Allison Hayes (Belle Fourche) 12 minutes 17.87 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Ava Allen 13:16.15.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles
1 Baylee Van Zee (Rapid City Stevens) 15.49 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 5 Kaylee Whatley 16.83, 7 Ireland Nacey 17.51, 8 Payton Hedderman 18.14.
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central A 49.59 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 51.73.
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central A 1 minute 44.79 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 1:51.99.
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche A 11 minutes 35.79 seconds.
Girls’ high jump
1 Matayah Yellow Mule (Rapid City Central) 5 feet 4 inches. Sturgis Brown: 4 (tie) Rachel Cammack 4-8.
Girls’ pole vault
1 Rachel Cammack (Sturgis Brown) 9 feet 3 inches. Belle Fourche: 5 Sloan Young 7-3. Other Sturgis Brown: 6 Madison Schaefer 7-3.
Girls’ long jump
1 Tori Altstiel (Rapid City Christian) 16 feet 1.50 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Cali Ewing 16-1, 3 (tie) Sawyer Dennis 15-11, 3 (tie) Makayla Keffeler 15-11. Belle Fourche: 8 Laney Brill 15-4.75.
Girls’ triple jump
1 Megan Baloun (Rapid City Stevens) 35 feet 8.75 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Makayla Keffeler 35-6.75, 5 Novali Dinkins 32-11.25, 6 Sawyer Dennis 32-5. Belle Fourche: 3 Bella Jensen 34-9.75, 4 Mataya Ward 33-1.75, 8 Dylan Stedillie 30-7.75.
Girls’ shot put
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 43 feet 9.50 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Lexi Long 34-1.25,8 Dezi Rhodes 28-11.
Girls’ discus
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 131 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 8 Elisabeth Ortiz 87-0.
Girls’ javelin throw
1 Laney Carlin (Custer) 89 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 6 Lexi Long 75-3, 7 Elisabeth Ortiz 72-3.
Boys’ 100-meter dash
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 11.03 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Ridge Inhofer 11.08, 6 Trevor Christman 11.44.
Boys’ 200-meter dash
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 22.49 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Ridge Inhofer 22.97, 7 Trevor Christman 23.25.
Boys’ 400-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 50.36 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Ridge Inhofer 52.16, 4 Traeton Monahan 52.75.
Boys’ 800-meter run
1 Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) 1 minute 58.43 seconds. Belle Fourche: 8 Sawyer Clarkson 2:06.52.
Boys’ 1,600-meter run
1 Gage Dietterle (Rapid City Central) 4 minutes 49.83 seconds. Belle Fourche: 5 Aiden Voyles 4:58.38.
Boys’ 3,200-meter run
1 Deron Graf (Sturgis Brown) 10 minutes 30.83 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Ty Petrocco 10:31.72, 3 Morgan Papenfuss 10:32.88, 4 Ray Henderson 10:33.03, 5 Beck Bruch 10:33.01. Belle Fourche: 7 Harley Rivera 11:53.53, 8 Justus Funk 12:12.95.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
1 Tanner Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) 15.79 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Brodie Eisenbraun 15.99, 4 Aidan Hedderman 16.82, 8 Dmitri O’Driscoll 18.81.
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
1 Tanner Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) 41.67 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Brodie Eisenbraun 41.98, 3 Aidan Hedderman 43.65.
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central A 44.73 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 46.99. Belle Fourche B finished fourth in 49.45.
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay
1 Custer A 1 minute 32.06 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished third in 1:38.64.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay
1 St. Thomas More A 8 minutes 42.55 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 8:55.61.
Boys’ high jump
1 Keegan Hett (Harding County) 5 feet 10 inches. Sturgis Brown: 7 (tie) Aidan Hedderman 5-2.
Boys’ pole vault
1 Sumner Griffin (Rapid City Central) 11 feet 3 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Lane Longbrake 10-3. Sturgis Brown: 4 Aidan Hedderman 9-9. Lead-Deadwood: 7 Isaac Foster 9-3.
Boys’ long jump
1 Nathan Bender (Rapid City Stevens) 20 feet 2.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Jayden Secher 20-2.75. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kaden Phillips 19-6.75, 5 Trevor Christman 18-10, 6 Braden Temple 18-5.75.
Boys’ triple jump
1 James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood) 42 feet 4.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Jayden Secher 39-2.75. Sturgis Brown: 8 Cale Jolley 36-8.75.
Boys’ shot put
1 Liam Potter (Rapid City Central) 53 feet 7 inches. Sturgis Brown: 7 Jarod Duran 45-4.50.
Boys’ javelin throw
1 Drake Hassett (Rapid City Central) 142 feet 6 inches. Sturgis Brown: 6 (tie) Jarrod Duran 108-7.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.