Pioneer Staff Reports
RAPID CITY — Track athletes from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche won a total of 16 events Tuesday at the Rapid City Central Invitational.
Fourteen of the event winners represented Spearfish, with the other two coming from Belle Fourche.
Event winners and other top-eight area finishers follow. No team points were kept.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Mya Nishimura (Rapid City Stevens) 12.73 seconds. Belle Fourche: 5 Kailey Nowowiejski 13.34, 8 Tori Brill 13.54.
200-meter dash
1 Brooklyn Jurgens (Rapid City Stevens) 27.22 seconds. Spearfish: 6 Brooke Peotter 28.56.
400-meter dash
1 Brionna Holso (Rapid City Stevens) 1 minute 2.11 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Charlie Nickles 1:02.71, 3 Auna Taglioli 1:02.97, 4 Siera Sandford 1:03.26. Belle Fourche: 8 Reese Larson 1:04.96.
800-meter run
1 Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish) 2 minutes 24.54 seconds. Other Spearfish: 2 Madie Donovan 2:24.77, 7 Maria Eisenbraun 2:40.01. Belle Fourche: 6 Shaine Weishaar 2:36.24, 8 Lily Nore 2:40.29.
1,600-meter run
1 Kori Keil (Spearfish) 5 minutes 28.52 seconds. Other Spearfish: 5 Maria Eisenbraun 5:45.48. Lead-Deadwood: 6 Hallie Person 5:45.93.
3,200-meter run
1 Brionna Holso (Rapid City Stevens) 11 minutes 16.24 seconds. Belle Fourche: 5 Ava Allen 12:50.79, 8 Allison Hayes 13:11.07.
100-meter hurdles
1 Anna Hoffman (Spearfish) 15.27 seconds.
300-meter hurdles
1 Jada Backes (Rapid City Central) 47.42 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Anna Hoffman 47.74.
4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 49.65 seconds. Belle Fourche (Avery Cherveny, Dylan Stedillie, Tori Brill, Kailey Nowowiejski) finished second in 52.87. Spearfish A (Faith Hoffman, Kate Scharf, Brooke Peotter, Adelyn Bouman) finished third in 53.26. Spearfish B (Averi Pettersen, Sevana Thompson, Isabella Conklin Banner, Marley Whitlock) finished fifth in 56.28.
4x200-meter relay
1 Spearfish A (Anna Hoffman, Daniela Rodriguez, Faith Hoffman, Adelyn Bouman) 1 minute 48.38 seconds. Spearfish B (Kate Scharf, Charlie Nickles, Reese Nida, Brooke Peotter) finished second in 1:50.32. Lead-Deadwood (Piper Rogers, Nikiah Black, Mya Lucero, Allison Mollman) finished third in 1:54.55. Belle Fourche (Tori Brill, Hannah Kirksey, Syd Pelster, Reese Larson) finished fifth in 2:00.01.
4x400-meter relay
1 Spearfish B (Anna Hoffman, Auna Taglioli, Charlie Nickles, Josie Tobin) 4 minutes 10.97 seconds. Spearfish A (Madie Donovan, Peyton VanDeest, Reese Nida, Siera Sandford) finished second in 4:16.97. Lead-Deadwood (Alyssa Ulvestad, Piper Rogers, Nikiah Black, Allison Mollman) finished fifth in 4:31.18.
4x800-meter relay
1 Spearfish A (Peyton VanDeest, Madie Donovan, Auna Taglioli, Siera Sandford) 9 minutes 52.25 seconds. Belle Fourche (Shaine Weishaar, Ava Allen, Ayseluna Hockenbary, Lily Nore) finished second in 10:50.97.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Spearfish A (Faith Hoffman, Kate Scharf, Daniela Rodriguez, Kori Keil) 4 minutes 39.23 seconds.
High jump
1 Avery Kirk (Spearfish) 5 feet 0 inches. Other Spearfish: 4 Daniela Rodriguez 4-8.
Pole vault
1 Gretchen Adamski (Spearfish) 11 feet 6 inches. Other Spearfish: 2 Reese Nida 10-0, 3 Madeline Cross 10-0.
Long jump
1 Rebecca Theis (Rapid City Stevens) 15 feet 8.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Dylan Stedillie 15-3.50, 3 Katelyn Lee 15-3.
Triple jump
1 Rebecca Theis (Rapid City Stevens) 35 feet 4.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 4 Dylan Stedillie 31-11.50, 5 Katelyn Lee 31-10.75, 7 Reese Larson 30-3.50.
Shot put
1 Isabell Higgins (Rapid City Stevens) 34 feet 7 inches. Spearfish: 3 Tarynn Ball 29-9.
Discus
1 Isabell Higgins (Rapid City Stevens) 106 feet 0 inches. Spearfish: 2 Elouise Adams 101-6, 6 Tarynn Ball 84-10. Belle Fourche: 3 Shelby Javelin
1 Brynn Nelson (Rapid City Stevens) 118 feet 3 inches. Spearfish: 3 Austynn Suda 90-4, 4 Tarynn Ball 89-10.50, 8 Taylor Vitto 87-3.75.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 10.81 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Landen Matkins (Rapid City Stevens) 23.35 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 2 James Pierce 23.43.
400-meter dash
1 Killian Petersen (Rapid City Central) 52.26 seconds. Spearfish: 6 Ayden Verhulst 53.89.
800-meter run
1 Casey Nauta (Spearfish) 2 minutes 6.86 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Greyson Baumberger 2:07.98. Belle Fourche: 3 Nic Lambert 2:08.15. Spearfish: 5 Evan Viergets 2:09.68.
1,600-meter run
1 Lane Krautschun (Belle Fourche) 4 minutes 40.71 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 3 Greyson Baumberger 4:51.37.
3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 9 minutes 26.17 seconds. Spearfish: 7 Paul Hourigan 10:55.84.
110-meter hurdles
1 Talan Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) 16.71 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Jadon Olson 17.21, 4 Nathan Allred 17.65.
300-meter hurdles
1 Talan Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) 44.23 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Nathan Allred 45.67. Belle Fourche: 8 Austin Jewett 47.89.
4x100-meter relay
1 Spearfish A (Max Engen, Kaleb Ranek, Hunter Walters, Jaden Guthmiller) 43.49 seconds. Spearfish B (Isaac Ranek, Cole Mlo, Ashton Brun, Sam Moor) finished third in 46.47. Belle Fourche (Lane Longbrake, Anthony Budmayr, David Pruitt, Jayden Sechser) finished fourth in 46.72. Lead-Deadwood (Finn Cain, Luke Harris, John Campbell, James Burke) finished sixth in 50.25.
4x200-meter relay
1 Spearfish (Max Engen, Kaleb Ranek, Hunter Walters, Jaden Guthmiller) 1 minute 31.55 seconds. Belle Fourche (Harvey Walding, Ethan Staley, Jordan Sandoval, Austin Jewett) finished second in 1:39.13.
4x400-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 3 minutes 38.99 seconds. Spearfish A (Max Engen, Kaleb Ranek, Hunter Walters, Jaden Guthmiller) finished second in 3:41.31. Belle Fourche (Gavin Pearson, Anthony Staley, Jordan Sandoval, Lane Krautschun) finished third in 3:42.35. Spearfish B (Nathan Allred, Jadon Olson, Kadin Gonzales, Brady Williams) finished fourth in 3:43.02.
4x800-meter relay
1 Spearfish (Preston Davis, Casey Nauta, Jayce Sandford, Evan Viergets) 8 minutes 37.99 seconds. Belle Fourche (David Pruitt, Rexton Audiss, Logan Tyndall, Anthony Budmayr) finished second in 10:54.20.
High jump
1 Brayden Delahoyde (Spearfish) 6 feet 2 inches.
Pole vault
1 Winston Prill (St. Thomas More) 13 feet 6 inches. Spearfish: 2 Brody Janvrin 12-6, 4 (tie) Mason Schmitz 11-6. Belle Fourche: 3 Lane Longbrake 12-6, 6 (tie) Jordan Sandoval 10-0, 8 (tie) Logan Tyndall 9-6. Lead-Deadwood: 4 (tie) Cruz Mollman 11-6.
Long jump
1 Jiven Maharajh (Rapid City Stevens) 21 feet 4.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 6 Jayden Sechser 18-9.50, 7 Anthony Staley 18-8.50, 8 Nolan Wahlfeldt 18-7.50.
Triple jump
1 Isaac Flanegan (Rapid City Central) 42 feet 6 inches. Belle Fourche: 4 Jayden Sechser 39-3. Lead-Deadwood: 8 Finn Cain 35-10.
Shot put
1 Elias Gillen (Rapid City Stevens) 51 feet 7 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Gunnar Geib 44-10. Spearfish: 7 Isaiah Lahoe 38-10.
Discus
1 Conner Warren (Rapid City Central) 148 feet 6 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Gunnar Geib 136-1. Spearfish: 6 Sam Marcus 114-8, 8 Dawson Wood 110-3.
Javelin
1 Kolby Denke (St. Thomas More) 134 feet 2.25 inches. Spearfish: 3 Sam Marcus 127-4.50. Belle Fourche: 8 Lane Longbrake 118-1.
Moke 92-4.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.