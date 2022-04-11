SPEARFISH — Spearfish boasted a pair of double champions as the Queen City Classic track meet ended Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Peyton VanDeest claimed top honors in the girls’ 1,600-meter (5 minutes 25.22 seconds) and 3,200 run (11:31.08).
Brayden Delahoyde cleared 6 feet 7 inches to win the boys’ high jump event. He also placed first in the boys’ 400-meter dash at 51.23 seconds.
Spearfish won the boys’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay in 3 minutes 36.31 seconds. Members were Jaden Guthmiller, Zander Brost, William Williams, and Keenan Urdiales. Guthmiller also won the boys’ 200 dash in 22.81 seconds.
“You couldn’t ask for better weather for a track meet,” Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said. “Kids were competing, and we’re seeing some nice performances.”
Nida said Delahoyde, Urdiales, and Drason Craig enjoyed excellent meets, with Delahoyde setting a personal record in the boys’ high jump. The girls’ team members are doing well, according to Nida.
Belle Fourche and Sturgis Brown entrants combined to win four events.
Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche soared 21 feet 9.75 inches en route to the boys’ long jump title. Teammate Sawyer Clarkson placed first in the 3,200-meter run at 9 minutes 22.35 seconds.
Giffin is top-ranked in the state in this event, with an effort of 22 feet 2 inches. This also allowed him to tie the Belle Fourche school record.
“Coach said just pretty much make it another practice,” Giffin said. He added he is trying to get the technique down, which he described as “throw my arms up, and then kick, and then reach as far as I can, then pull in.”
Giffin said his immediate goal is to surpass 22 feet 2 inches, with an ultimate goal of surpassing 23 feet.
Two relays represented Sturgis Brown in the winner’s circle.
Kenna Goebel, Zoey Goebel, Charlotte Fjelstad, and Lucy Hamer teamed for first place in the girls’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay. Their time was 4 minutes 33.29 seconds.
“It’s a very unique race, and I thought we all put in our best effort to be able to get first place,” Kenna Goebel said of the sprint medley relay. The first two athletes run 200 meters, with the third leg spanning 400 meters and the anchor leg covering 800 meters.
Kenna Goebel said she and Zoey Goebel ran well at 200 meters, with Fjelstad coming through at 400 meters. She added Hamer kept up and eventually passed the leader in the 800 leg.
Sturgis Brown also claimed top honors in the boys’ 4x800-meter relay. Ray Henderson, Beck Bruch, Ty Petrocco, and Owen Koontz combined for a time of 8 minutes 43.39 seconds.
“Both 4x800s (relays) competed pretty well,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said. He added Konner Berndt set a school record in the boys’ javelin event at 144 feet 9 inches.
Kaylee Whatley and Aidan Hedderman earned Proefrock’s praise for their efforts in the hurdles events. Proefrock said the sprint relays are also excelling.
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said Mataya Ward and Giffin battled really well in their jumping events. He added Lane Longbrake approached his personal record in the pole vault.
Gunnar Geib set another personal record in the boys’ discus, Abell said. His 119-foot, 2-inch effort was good for 11th place.
“It was a really good day,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said. He added one of the aims was for relays to turn in fast times, and many did so.
Malde said the Golddiggers enjoyed many personal records in Spearfish and have a total of 37 in the last two meets.
“It was a good run for her,” Malde said of Hallie Person, who finished third in the girls’ 3,200-meter run. “She dropped 20 seconds from her first meet and had a good 800 leg of the medley relay.”
Event winners and other top-three area finishers follow; all results are official. Only events with area top-three placers are listed.
Visit the athletic.net website for complete results.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Carter McComb (Sheridan) 10.87 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Jaden Guthmiller 10.91.
200-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 22.81 seconds.
400-meter dash
1 Brayden Delahoyde (Spearfish) 51.23 seconds. Other Spearfish: 3 Drason Craig 51.67.
3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 9 minutes 22.35 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Keenan Urdiales 9:31.93.
110-meter hurdles
1 Mikael Grace (Custer) 15.44 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 15.72.
4x200-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 1 minute 30.23 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Gunner Rohloff, Dawson Inhofer, Jadon Blair, Ridge Inhofer) finished third in 1:35.59.
4x400-meter relay
1 Sheridan 3 minutes 29.62 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Ray Henderson, Byron Holt, Jadon Blair, Ridge Inhofer) finished second in 3:37.24.
4x800-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown 8 minutes 43.39 seconds.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Spearfish 3 minutes 36.31 seconds. Belle Fourche (Charles Alberts, Dalton Davis, Aiden Giffin, Sawyer Clarkson) finished second in 3:44.54. Lead-Deadwood (James Burke, David Morris, Greyson Baumberger, James Pierce) finished third in 3:48.83.
Javelin
1 Nathan Kaufman (Mott-Regent-New England 166 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Konner Berndt 144-9.
High jump
1 Brayden Delahoyde (Spearfish) 6 feet 7 inches.
Long jump
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 21 feet 9.75 inches.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
1,600-meter run
1 Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish) 5 minutes 25.22 seconds.
3,200-meter run
1 Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish) 11 minutes 31.08 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 3 Hallie Person 11:55.37.
300-meter hurdles
1 Kendall Tietjen (Buffalo) 47.53 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Anna Hoffman 48.72. Sturgis Brown: 3 Hannah Killinger 49.66.
4x100-meter relay
1 Campbell County 50.56 seconds. Spearfish (Sofie Guthmiller, Stella Marcus, Dillan Richards, Elinor Damberg) finished third in 51.92.
4x200-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 1 minute 47.26 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Kyasia Jones, Cali Ewing, Sawyer Dennis, Avery Marler) finished third in 1:49.49.
4x400-meter relay
1 Sheridan 4 minutes 10.19 seconds. Spearfish (Anna Hoffman, Hanna Bjorkman, Natalie Harris, Josie Tobin)finished third in 4:14.65.
4x800-meter relay
1 Custer 10 minutes 2.85 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Novali Dinkins, Lucy Hamer, Iris Zylstra, Paige Willnerd) finished second in 10:07.97.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Sturgis Brown 4 minutes 33.29 seconds. Spearfish (Elinor Damberg, Avery Kirk, Josie Tobin, Hollie Wise) finished second in 4:37.86. Lead-Deadwood (Jayna Prince, Allison Mollman, Joslyn Kooima, Hallie Person) finished third in 4:38.72.
