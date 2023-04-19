Pioneer Staff Reports
BELLE FOURCHE — Area track athletes combined to win a total of nine events Saturday at the Center of the Nation meet, held at Lou Graslie Field.
Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche won two individual boys’ events. He claimed top honors in the 800-meter run (2 minutes 4.51 seconds) and 3,200 run (9:37.71).
Belle Fourche’s Lane Longbrake cleared 12 feet to win the boys’ pole vault event. Teammate Jayden Sechser leaped 39 feet 10.75 inches for the boys’ triple jump crown.
Lane Krautschun, Nic Lambert, Harley Rivera, and Clarkson combined to win the boys’ 4x400-meter relay for Belle Fourche. The quartet’s time was 3 minutes 47.42 seconds.
Three Belle Fourche girls’ entries also captured top honors.
Ava Allen won the 3,200-meter run in 13 minutes 6.92 seconds. Mataya Ward claimed the 200 dash title in 27.67 seconds.
The Belle Fourche quartet of Tori Brill, Elinor Damberg, Kailey Nowowiejski, and Ward combined for a first-place time of 53.42 seconds in the girls’ 4x100-meter relay.
Sarah Erk represented Newell in the winner’s circle. She turned in a winning leap of 29 feet 3.25 inches in the girls’ triple jump.
Event winners and other top-eight finishers from Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Newell follow. No team points were kept.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Colby Fleck (St. Mary’s) 11.39 seconds. Belle Fourche: 7 Anthony Budmayr 12.45.
200-meter dash
1 Colby Fleck (St. Mary’s) 23.22 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 2 James Burke 23.75. Belle Fourche: 8 Jordan Sandoval 25.32.
400-meter dash
1 Rylan Palmer (Faith) 54.72 seconds. Belle Fourche: 4 Gavin Pearson 56.33, 5 Anthony Staley 56.76.
800-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 2 minutes 4.51 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Lane Krautschun 2:07.56, 5 Justus Funk 2:20.92.
1,600-meter run
1 Luke Rupert (Hill City) 4 minutes 44.04 seconds. Belle Fourche: 5 Nic Lambert 5:06.75.
3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 9 minutes 37.71 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Lane Krautschun 10:01.89, 7 Harley Rivera 11:11.50.
110-meter hurdles
1 Samuel Hand (Philip) 17.54 seconds.
300-meter hurdles
1 Ezra Wildeman (Rapid City Christian) 45.10 seconds. Belle Fourche: 7 Austin Jewett 48.81.
4x100-meter relay
1 St. Mary’s 46.38 seconds. Belle Fourche (Lane Longbrake, Anthony Budmayr, Gavin Pearson, Jayden Sechser) finished second in 46.53. Lead-Deadwood (Finn Cain, Luke Harris, John Campbell, James Burke) finished sixth in 49.58.
4x200-meter relay
1 St. Mary’s 1 minute 36.95 seconds.
4x400-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche 3 minutes 47.42 seconds.
4x800-meter relay
1 Philip 9 minutes 4.46 seconds.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Hill City 3 minutes 57.31 seconds. Belle Fourche (Harvey Walding, Rexton Audiss, Carter McKenna, Carsyn Hahne) finished eighth in 4:23.94.
Shot put
1 Lincoln Koehn (Kadoka Area) 47 feet 6.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Gunnar Geib 41-4.50. Spearfish: 6 Sam Marcus 37-9.
Discus
1 Reece Ohrtman (Kadoka Area) 131 feet 10 inches. Newell: 5 Orin Bender 111-5. Spearfish: 8 Sam Marcus 105-0.
Javelin
1 Ryan Kempel (St. Mary’s) 137 feet 11 inches. Spearfish: 2 Sam Marcus 128-4, 4 Benjamin Allred 94-6.
High jump
1 Keaton Mills (Sundance) 6 feet 0 inches. Belle Fourche: 8 Harvey Walding 5-4.
Pole vault
1 Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 12 feet 0 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 4 Jordan Sandoval 9-6.
Long jump
1 Aeyden Price (St. Mary’s) 20 feet 9 inches. Belle Fourche: 5 Gavin Pearson 18-1.50. Lead-Deadwood: 8 Finn Cain 16-9.50.
Triple jump
1 Jayden Sechser (Belle Fourche) 39 feet 10.75 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Anthony Staley 36-9.50.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Alaina Dean (Hill City) 12.97 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Elinor Damberg 13.27, 4 Kailey Nowowiejski 13.57. Lead-Deadwood: 5 Nikiah Black 13.59. Newell: 7 Rachel Erk 13.75.
200-meter dash
1 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 27.67 seconds. Spearfish: 5 Reese Nida 28.65. Other Belle Fourche: 6 Kailey Nowowiejski 28.94.
400-meter dash
1 Bridget Neville (Edgemont) 1 minute 5.22 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Nikiah Black 1:08.23. Belle Fourche: 6 Hannah Kirksey 1:09.04, 7 Jazlyn Olson 1:11.04.
800-meter run
1 Eva Selensky (St. Mary’s) 2 minutes 22.86 seconds. Belle Fourche: 4 Lily Nore 2:38.95, 5 Shaine Weishaar 2:39.19.
1,600-meter run
1 Kylie Ward (St. Mary’s) 6 minutes 9.47 seconds. Newell: 4 Stacy Mahaffy 7:00.93, 5 Sarah Kirby 7:16.17.
3,200-meter run
1 Ava Allen (Belle Fourche) 13 minutes 6.92 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Allison Hayes 13:18.24.
100-meter hurdles
1 Jozi Schuchard (Harding County) 17.89 seconds.
300-meter hurdles
1 Anna Dean (Hill City) 52.41 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 6 Alyssa Ulvestad 1 minute 0.57 seconds, 7 Nevada McMahon 1:00.58.
4x100-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche 53.42 seconds.
4x200-meter relay
1 Hill City 1 minute 53.82 seconds. Belle Fourche (Avery Cherveny, Jazlyn Olson, Syd Pelster, Hannah Kirksey) finished second in 1:59.00. Newell (Rachel Erk, Liv Loehner, Hailey McCann, Rachel Stranberg) finished third in 2:03.33.
4x400-meter relay
1 St. Mary’s 4 minutes 23.89 seconds. Belle Fourche (Shaine Weishaar, Ayseluna Hockenbary, Ava Allen, Lily Nore) finished third in 4:56.47. Newell (Rachel Erk, Hailey McCann, Liv Loehner, Rachel Stranberg) finished fifth in 5:16.23.
4x800-meter relay
1 St. Mary’s 10 minutes 38.77 seconds.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Hill City 4 minutes 56.62 seconds.
Shot put
1 Kayla Dilka (Rapid City Christian) 36 feet 5 inches. Belle Fourche: 8 Olivia Nehl 27-1.
Discus
1 Kayla Dilka (Rapid City Christian) 101 feet 10 inches. Spearfish: 2 Elouise Adams 99-9. Belle Fourche: 5 Shelby Moke 87-6. Newell: 7 Eirelyn Bender 84-6.
Javelin
1 Alexis Gerving (St. Mary’s) 115 feet 4 inches. Spearfish: 2 Mia Durdall 85-7, 6 Elouise Adams 62-1.
High jump
1 Drew Terkildsen (Philip) 4 feet 8 inches. Newell: 2 Sarah Erk 4-8, 4 BeJae Tesch 4-6.
Pole vault
1 Ciana Stiefel (Custer) 10 feet 9 inches. Spearfish: 2 Reese Nida 9-9. Lead-Deadwood: 6 Nikiah Black 6-3.
Long jump
1 Sadie Marshall (Rapid City Christian) 15 feet 4.50 inches. Newell: 2 Rachel Erk 14-9, 6 Rachel Stranberg 13-10. Lead-Deadwood: 7 Alyssa Ulvestad 13-5.50.
Triple jump
1 Sarah Erk (Newell) 29 feet 3.25 inches. Other Newell: 3 Hailey McCann 27-11.25.
