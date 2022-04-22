RAPID CITY — Area track teams competed at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama with 45 teams competing on Tuesday at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City. The Spearfish ladies scored 80 points to win the event and the Spearfish boys were in fifth with 46 points.
“It was definitely a sprinters morning, we saw some great times and it is great to see that success,” said Aaron Nida, Spearfish head coach. Jadon Guthmiller set a school record in the 200 meter, the old record was 21.77 and he ran 21.74. Reese Nida, also had a PR in pole vault with a nine feet six inch vault and placed third. “It is really fun, she (Reese) has been tagging around pole vault since the fourth grade and now that she is a seventh grader she finally gets a chance to compete.”
Nida talked about Sophia Guthmiller, she had a PR with a little head wind of 16 feet seven inches, she had a good day with all three jumps that were PR’s.
Jadon Guthmiller, had an outstanding day, first in the 100 meter, 200 meter and anchored the second place 4x100 relay team and he talked about his day at the Track-O-Rama. “I would first like to thank all of my coaches who push me to do my best and allow me to fully develop throughout my season. I couldn’t ask for better competition from the area and being able to race all these talented individuals is a blessing,” said Guthmiller. “I am so grateful for all they do and all the support I receive from each and every one of my coaches and team members, especially our lifting coach Eric Santure who pushes me more than anyone. I also couldn’t ask for more from my parents because they’re the ones who truly make me who I am. I still can’t comprehend the events that took place today but I am very grateful.
“We are having a pretty solid day, this morning was brutal with the cold but the kids responded well, both lady high jumpers were right close to PR’s and David Morris had a good day at long jump,” said Will Malde, Lead-Deadwood coach. “Our girls 4x100 and 4x200 relay had good races today and both had their best time of the season. Joslyn Kooima has been a solid quarter runner in our medley but today, she ran her first open quarter in one minute and two seconds, which is pretty great.”
Lexi Long, Sturgis Scooper placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 95 feet five inches and beat her previous best throw by eight feet and set a new school record. Long also placed sixth in the shot with her season best of 34 feet nine inches. “I went up and just want to get a new personal best so I just threw it hard,” said Long.
“Today has went pretty well, it was a little breezy and cold but it helped some of the kids with their times, confidence was high, and as a team the girls won the 4x200 and Lexi Long placed in two events. We have had a handful of seconds, and just a pretty good day overall,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis varsity coach.
“Right away we have to talk about Aiden Giffen, he nearly broke the 11 second mark in the 100 meters and finished fourth and then in the long jump had an incredible jump of 23 feet, a school record and a personal best and get first place,” said Joshua Schleusner. “The relays had great exchanges and had a good day, and Lane Longbrake is still in the pole vault competition.”
In the men’s division, placing first in their event include: Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 100 Meter dash, Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) – 200 Meter, Spearfish 4x800 relay - John Jeffery, Korben Harris, Evan Viergets, William Williams, and Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) long jump.
In the ladies events, placing first include: Sturgis 4x200 relay, Kyasia Jones, Hannah Killinger, Sawyer Dennis, Avery Marler, and Spearfish SMR Ella Torres, Avery Kirk, Charlie Nickles, Madison Viergets.
Every coach commented they are watching the weather to see where they might compete on Friday.
Some will attend Custer on Thursday and other teams will head to Pierre.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.