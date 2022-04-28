RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Spartans and Sturgis Brown Scoopers competed in the Festival of Relays track meet Tuesday, at Sioux Park Stadium, in Rapid City.
Five varsity teams competed in Class AA competition, and seven middle school teams also participated at the event.
“It has been a great day so far, it is fun to get out here in the nice weather again, just to have a little different atmosphere with different events. We ended up losing the boys record and gaining a girls record in the Swedish Relay,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach.
“Aiden Hedderman had a fantastic day so far, he won the pole vault, and ended up tying for first in the 110 meter hurdles. Just a lot of really good things, running a lot of the relays very well, and the kids are having fun.”
Proefrock said he thought every pole vaulter got a personal record at today’s meet.
Taiton Ortlieb and Chayton Peterson both had personal bests in high jump.
Aaron Nida, the Spearfish Spartans' head coach, discussed the meet and how he thought his athletes performed.
“We are trying to run fast, but also trying to get our volume up, sort of a training day also. It has been a good day for weather, our 4x200 relay got on our top ten best list for the school today and ran well,” said Nida. “We are trying to get times up for positioning at Howard Wood in a couple weeks, so it has been a good day.”
Nida said the girl relays were running well, and he noted that Brody Janvrin and Mason Schmitz placed second and third in the pole vault competition.
“Our girls also vaulted well, Alira (Termes) had a personal record with a nine foot three inch jump and so did Gretchen (Adamski) ended with a nine foot three inches vault. Reese (Nida) went nine feet nine inches and had a solid day,” Nida said.
The Scooper boys finished with 68 points and took third place, followed by the Spartans with 64 points.
For the ladies, Sturgis Brown tied for second place with Rapid City Central, both with 62 points and Spearfish claimed fourth place with 58 points.
The Spartans and Scoopers are scheduled to attend Saturday’s Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis, depending on the weather.
