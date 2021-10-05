Area teams open state golf tourneys

SPEARFISH — Golfers from Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, and Belle Fourche began play Monday at state tournaments.
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are at the state AA tournament in Huron. Belle Fourche is in Madison for the state A event.
State AA
Spearfish fired an 18-hole 334 and currently sets 10th in the team standings.
Jack Hight and Josh Sundsted each shot an 82 to pace Spearfish and tie for 33rd individually. Teammate Charlie Rasmussen finds himself tied for 43rd following an 84.
Spearfish teammates Trey Wood and Bennett Kortan each carded an 86 and are tied for 49th place. Parker Reede is tied for 63rd after shooting a 90.
“The team score was about what we would shoot on a typical day,” Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. He added Kortan turned in his lowest 18-hole score of the season.
Aims for Tuesday include the players not getting too down on themselves and having fun, according to Ligtenberg. He anticipates players will see improvement with course knowledge, as that will be the third day on this course.
Two golfers are representing Sturgis Brown, which means the Scoopers do not have enough members for a team score. Jackson Habrock is tied for 71st at 92; Carter Kirk sets 92nd at 105.
Sioux Falls Lincoln, with a 302, holds a seven-shot edge over the rest of the 14-team field. Crosstown rival O’Gorman is second at 309.
Jake Olson of Watertown fired a 70 and leads the individual standings by four shots. Two Lincoln athletes — Luke Honner and Charles Mickelson — each shot a 74.
State A
Belle Fourche is 11th in the team standings after shooting an 18-hole 428.
Aiden Voyles carded a 94 to pace the Broncs; he is tied for 52nd place individually. Teammate Harvey Walding shot a 109 and is tied for 78th place.
Lange Shockey (tie for 80th place at 110) and Rexton Audiss (tie for 83rd at 115) are also representing Belle Fourche.
Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr said things did not go well for his squad.
He added Walding and Shockey shot scores close to their average.
Voyles and Audiss had high expectations Monday, Burr said, but things did not go well for them.
“It’s an experience they haven’t had before, at a state tournament,” Burr said in describing his players.
Broncs’ goals for Tuesday include improvement on shot selection, according to Burr. He said the players also want to stay positive and finish on a high note.
Tea Area fired a 329 for the first-day team lead. Aberdeen Roncalli is second at 332.
Eric Munson of Tea Area holds the first-day individual lead at 74. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels is second at 76.
