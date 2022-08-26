Area teams on the gridiron this weekend

SPEARFISH — Three area high school football teams are slated to begin their seasons tonight.
Two others seek to reverse the outcome of opening week.
Spearfish travels to Rapid City for a contest against St. Thomas More at 6 p.m., Belle Fourche visits Douglastonight at 6 p.m.
Sturgis Brown travels to Rapid City for the Rushmore Bowl, with an 8 p.m. start against Rapid City Central, Saturday night.
Newell (0-1) goes to Faith tonight at 6 p.m. The Irrigators’ lost to Potter County 54-28 in its home season opener.
The Golddiggers (0-1) visits Hill City for a 6 p.m. game.
Lead-Deadwood lost its season opener last week to Rapid City Christian 36-30,in three overtimes.
Brief previews of each contest follow.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More, tonight, 6 p.m.
“St. Thomas More always comes out strong,” Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said in anticipating Friday. “I want to see our kids just compete, get after it, pay attention to the small details, and execute what we’ve practiced.”
Wademan anticipates St. Thomas More’s defense will bring five to seven players on a given snap.
He said Spearfish must know what is happening up front on each play.
That protection is one of the game keys for Wademan. He cited the importance of communication as a group.
“Their offense is going to come downhill hard at us,” Wademan said of the Cavaliers. He added that team features a couple of dynamic players.
Wademan said the more experienced players will lead the Spartans on Friday. He added the squad will be excited to be on the field.
One of game week’s focal points has centered on trusting many things. They include the player beside them on the field, in what the team is doing, and that players will do their job.
Experience is a strong suit for Wademan. He added past ninth-grade and sophomore starters are now juniors and seniors competing against opponents their own age.
Wademan said the Spartans have a couple of questions on who will fill some positions.
“I think we’re going to grow from last year,” Wademan said in comparing the 2021 squad to this year’s unit. He added a number of skill players graduated, and younger players must step in.
Belle Fourche at Douglas
tonight, 6 p.m.
Justin Walker makes his head coaching debut for the Broncs as they venture to Box Elder.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the guys in action,” Walker said. He added he also wants to see how Friday’s live environment affects his players.
Walker sees plenty of size on the Douglas roster, and he expects a tough matchup. He noted Belle Fourche had a very close game with the Patriots in 2021 (a 20-13 win) and has told the Broncs they must play mistake-free football on Friday.
“It’s going to be an extremely difficult game and high-pressure situation,” Walker said. He summed up keys to victory as eliminating mistakes and the players doing their jobs.
Walker said team strengths include matching players to a scheme fitting their talents. He added the squad is small and undersized.
“Do your job, and do it to a high level,” Walker said in describing the most significant focal points of game week. “Don’t overthink it.”
Belle Fourche brings a very healthy team into Friday.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City, tonight, 6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood opened its season last Friday and dropped a 36-30, three-overtime decision to Rapid City Christian.
“We definitely played hard, played with a lot of heart,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “I was really pleased with the effort.”
Kooima said Lead-Deadwood had some missed assignments, with game tape revealing 19 accepted penalties. “We definitely have been addressing that each day this week, making sure we’re smarter on what we’re doing,” he added.
Lead-Deadwood boasts ability and athleticism, according to Kooima. He reiterated the players are giving everything they have.
Hill City is a relatively young squad, and Kooima said the lineup features some athletic players and a really solid quarterback. He added the Rangers are similar to Lead-Deadwood in that they give a lot of effort.
“Effort, and limiting the penalties,” Kooima said in outlining game keys. “We definitely want to focus on execution.”
Kooima said last Friday’s game was incredibly physical, but the Golddiggers came out OK. He cited some bruises and rolled ankles.
Hill City and Lead-Deadwood are 0-1 on the season. The Rangers fell 44-8 to Tripp-Delmont/Armour last week.
Newell at Faith,
tonight, 7 p.m.
Newell opened at homeagainst Potter County last week and dropped a 54-28 decision.
Head coach Tyrel Bonnet said the Irrigators played really well. He added the team started a couple of ninth-graders, and other underclassmen did really well for their first high school game.
“There were small, minor mistakes here and there, but nothing that can’t be fixed and overcome as we move forward,” Bonnet said.
Newell picked up coverages on defense well last week, according to Bonnet. He said the offense occasionally struggled to move the ball.
“They showed up to take care of business,” Bonnet said in describing the team’s foundation after the first game. “It was a good start to the season playing a team of that caliber.”
Faith edged Dupree 14-13 in its first game.
Bonnet expects a group of quick, agile players representing the Faith Longhorns. He said the players are average size and boast aggressiveness and physicality.
“What I expect from our boys is to meet them just the same,” Bonnet said. He expects Newell to make blocks and move the ball, adding the game’s physicality should play a huge role.
Newell’s injury report includes a few bumps and bruises. Bonnet said the squad picked up a couple of extra players this week.
Sturgis Brown at
Rapid City Central Saturday, 8 p.m.
“The kids are looking forward to that,” Sturgis Brown head coach Chris Koletzky said of the season opener. “Us coaches want to see all the hard work we’ve put in so far, kind of see the fruits of our labor.”
Koletzky said Rapid City Central is a physical team that made significant progress in 2021.
“I don’t think it’s going to be anything where we’re going to fool each other,” Koletzky said. “It’s going to be that physical nature, and it’s something that we’ve got to get ready for.”
Rapid City Central’s strength lies in its running game, so the Scoopers must try to limit that, according to Koletzky.
Koletzky said Sturgis Brown must limit turnovers, move the ball, and eliminate the big plays on defense. He added most of the team’s skill players are seniors.
The Scoopers are untested on the lines with several new starters. He agreed that is a big concern along with decreased depth, but the skill players are a strong suit.
Game-week focal points of practice have centered on stopping the run, Koletzky said. He added the Cobblers would take downfield shots against the Scoopers’ defensive backs.
Sturgis Brown committed 23 turnovers last season: a number Koletzky said he would like to see decrease.
