SPEARFISH — Cross country runners from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Sturgis competed in varsity divisions of Friday’s Northern Hills Invitational, held at Evans Park in Spearfish.
Keenan Urdiales earned runner-up honors for Spearfish in the varsity boys’ division. His time for the 5,000-meter race was 16 minutes 50.66 seconds.
Max Ensor was the next Spartan boys’ varsity runner to cross the finish line. A clocking of 19 minutes 49.76 seconds enabled him to finish 28th.
Noah Bailey finished 32rd for Spearfish in the varsity boys’ race; his time was 20 minutes 8.72 seconds. Paul Hourigan (34th place in 20:18.86) also represented the Spartans.
Sturgis received a 13th-place finish from Tobias Taylor in the varsity boys’ race. His time was 18 minutes 6.42 seconds.
Ray Henderson (18th place in 18 minutes 31.67 seconds), Morgan Papenfuss (19th in 18:33.29), Beck Bruch (20th in 18:33.86), Ty Petrocco (21st in 18:34.39) were in the next finishing group for the Scooper varsity boys’ team.
Sturgis also received a 23rd-place finish from Traeton Monahan in 18 minutes 40.87 seconds. Other Scoopers in the varsity boys’ division were Daron Graf (25th place in 19:06.99) and Brady Buchholz (33rd in 20:10.10).
Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens earned the varsity boys’ individual title. His time was 16 minutes 46.66 seconds.
Unofficial results for the varsity girls’ division showed Spearfish’s Madie Donovan placing 10th. Her time for the 5,000-meter race was 21 minutes 18.99 seconds.
Josie Tobin finished 14th in the varsity girls’ division in 21 minutes 41.28 seconds. Teammates Halle Fjelland (20th place in 22:19.83), Elizabeth Van Osdol (22nd in 22:48.67), and Maria Eisenbraun (28th in 23:32.28), also represented the Spartans.
Three runners represented Lead-Deadwood in the varsity girls’ division. Madelaine Rogers unofficially placed 25th in 22 minutes 58.24 seconds. Clarissa Heisinger finished 39th in 24:43.08, and Zariah Jones was 45th in 27:29.56.
Iris Zylstra paced Sturgis’ efforts in the varsity girls’ division. A time of 21 minutes 48.55 seconds was good for 16th place.
Paige Willnerd finished 21st for Sturgis in 22 minutes 43.38 seconds. Josie Kaufman (23rd place in 22:51.31) also represented the Scoopers in the varsity boys’ division.
Hill City’s Abby Cutler emerged as the varsity girls’ champion. Her time was 19 minutes 16.51 seconds.
“We kind of moved a few of the young kids up today,” Spearfish head coach Andy VanDeest said. He added that was to give the Spartans full five-person teams to see where they match up in the Black Hills Conference.
“Everybody’s efforts today were over the top,” VanDeest said. He praised Bailey and Urdiales for their efforts in the boys’ division.
The performances of Donovan and Tobin stood out for VanDeest in the girls’ division.
“Madie (Donovan) and Josie (Tobin) kind of feed off each other,” VanDeest said. “They push each other.”
Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said his team did well for its first meet of the season. “I was telling the kids we want to get out here, just get a time, see where we’re at,” he added.
Malde said the Spearfish does not have a lot of hills that force a runner to change pace. He added a runner must maintain a solid, consistent pace for the entire race.
Official results will appear in Monday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
