BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche and Sturgis were among the six teams entered in Thursday’s Belle Fourche Cheer/Dance Invitational, held at Edwin Petranek Armory.
Sturgis collected 113.5 points to capture third place in the cheer division. Belle Fourche placed fifth at 90.5 points.
Hip hop dance standings found Sturgis second at 145 points. The Scoopers scored 150 points in the pom division for third place.
“Things went really well,” Belle Fourche cheer head coach Michaela Hallam said. “They hit all of their stunts and pyramids.”
Hallam said the Broncs’ season is progressing very well, and the squad knows what it needs to work on for future competitions.
COVID-19 has forced some teams like the Broncs to adapt. Hallam said practices did not start as early as usual, and two-a-days were held for a week to make up for that time.
“My girls did amazing tonight,” Sturgis cheer coach Brooke Passolt said. She added team members are coping well with the pandemic, and it has not affected practice routines.
Sturgis’ dance team also performed well, according to head coach Karlee Gibbins. “They show their passion throughout their dances,” she said.
Final results follow.
CHEER
1 Rapid City Central 122.5 points
2 Rapid City Stevens 122
3 Sturgis 113.5
4 Custer 99.5
5 Belle Fourche 90.5
6 Douglas 64
DANCE
Jazz
1 Rapid City Stevens 193.5 points
Pom
1 Rapid City Central 227.5 points
2 Rapid City Stevens 176
3 Sturgis 150
Hip hop
1 Rapid City Central 220 points
2 Sturgis 145
