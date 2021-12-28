SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created many highlights during 2021.
This is the first of a three-part series, reviewing the sports highlights for January through April.
JANUARY
Belle Fourche placed third at the Black Hills Conference wrestling tournament, with Lead-Deadwood fourth and Spearfish fifth.
John Jeffery (120 pounds), Oakley Blakeman (145), and Bailey Badwound (152) of Spearfish earned Black Hills Conference wrestling titles in their respective weight classes. Lead-Deadwood’s Tristen Fierbach claimed top honors at 132 pounds. Belle Fourche’s champions were Hailey Rodriguez (Girls’ Open), Thomas McCoy (138), and Aiken Crowley (285).
Newell earned third place at the West River girls’ basketball tournament in Rapid City.
The annual Black Hills Ski for Light event was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Plans call for the 42nd and 43rd annual events to return in 2022.
Seven high school rodeo athletes earned top-four placings at the 20X Showcase in Rapid City. Newell’s Cade Costello (saddle bronc riding) and Whitewood’s Logan Lemmel (steer wrestling) finished second in their respective events. Belle Fourche’s Natalie McCoy and Colton Shelley placed third in barrel racing and bareback riding, respectively, as did Newell’s Kayden Steele in goat tying. Spearfish’s Shaylie Holben was fourth in pole bending, with Belle Fourche’s Reece Reder fourth in bareback riding.
Spearfish became the state’s first high school to adopt an Activities Strategic Plan. It gives the school a place to record its mission, vision, values, long-term goals and action plans.
Deadwood sisters Winter and Nevada McMahon made their debuts at the U.S. Air Force Snocross National event in Deadwood. Winter competed in the Pro Women Division and placed eighth in the first-day final and ninth on the second day. Nevada was in the Junior Girls Division (ages 9-13) and finished ninth in the first-day final.
FEBRUARY
Jhett Albers announced his retirement as Black Hills State University Director of Athletics after 22 years, effective in June. He was instrumental in securing the school’s membership to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Darian (Thompson) Samuelson earned official induction into the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Lead native and Augustana (S.D.) University swimmer Taylor Beagle repeated as Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Swimmer of the Year.
Belle Fourche High School senior Aiken Crowley signed a letter of intent to compete in shooting sports at Iowa Central College.
Mike Greco was removed as the Black Hills State University head women’s soccer coach. The Yellow Jackets are 0-2 in a spring season that was moved from the fall.
A total of 26 wrestlers from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown placed fourth or higher in their respective weight classes at the Region 4A tournament and qualified for state.
Spearfish’s Oakley Blakeman (first place at 145 pounds), Josh Hoffman (second at 113), John Jeffery (third at 120), Aiden Kracht (third at 132), Bailey Badwound (third at 152), and Mason Schlup (fourth at 195) qualified for state.
Belle Fourche state qualifiers were Cade Bickerdyke (second place at 182 pounds), Thomas McCoy (third at 138), Aiken Crowley (third at 285), Riley Dighton (fourth at 106), Hunter Quenzer (fourth at 132), Gunner Geib (fourth at 170), and Brooks Clooten (fourth at 220).
Thirteen Sturgis Brown wrestlers qualified for state. They were Logan DeSersa (first place at 126 pounds), Kelton Olson (first at 132), Wren Jacobs (first at 160), Reese Jacobs (first at 170), Robert Merwin (first at 182), Korbin Osborn (second at 106), Maverick Simons (second at 120), Aiden Werlinger (second at 195), Zak Juelfs (second at 220), Beau Peters (fourth at 113), Perry Ketelsen (fourth at 138), Harrison Good (fourth at 152), and Buck Fickbohm (fourth at 285).
A total of five wrestlers from Lead-Deadwood and Newell reached the state B tournament, thanks to top-four finishes at the Region 4B event.
Lead-Deadwood’s state qualifiers were Cody Rakow (third place at 170 pounds), Jacob Harris (fourth at 120), and Carter Estes (fourth at 285). Newell’s state qualifiers were Chase VanDerBoom (first at 138) and Caleb McGregor (second at 195).
Black Hills State University named Justin Griffith as the interim head women’s soccer coach, succeeding Mike Greco.
Lead-Deadwood fell to Custer 53-25 in the first round of the Region 7A-8A girls’ basketball tournament to end its season. The Golddiggers’ final record was 1-18.
Newell saw its varsity girls’ basketball season end with a 47-41 loss to Timber Lake in the Region 8B tournament. The Irrigators’ final record was 17-5.
Katrina Huft stepped down as head coach of the Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer team.
Numerous area wrestlers earned top-eight placings at the state A wrestling tournament. This also ended the first season for girls’ wrestling in South Dakota.
Spearfish’s state tournament placewinners were Josh Hoffman (third at 113 pounds), Bailey Badwound (fourth at 152), Maraia Kruske (first in Girls’ 112), Ella Jeffery (eighth in Girls’ 112), Madelynn Schlup (sixth in Girls’ 112), Shea Irion (second in Girls’ 112), Sydney Badwound (seventh in Girls’ 131), and Taylor Fierbach-Graveman (first in Girls’ 143).
Belle Fourche’s Hailey Rodriguez placed fourth in the Girls’ 124-pound division at the state A wrestling tournament.
Place winners for Sturgis Brown were Korbin Osborn (sixth place at 106 pounds), Maverick Simons (eighth at 120), Logan DeSersa (fifth at 126), Kelton Olson (third at 132), Perry Ketelsen (sixth at 138), Wren Jacobs (first at 160), Reese Jacobs (first at 170), Brooklyn Brant (fifth in Girls’ 124), Abbie Culver (seventh in Girls’ 143), and Madison Snyder (fifth at Girls’ 143). The Scooper boys finished sixth in the team standings.
A total of three wrestlers from Lead-Deadwood and Newell claimed top-eight status at the state B tournament.
Lead-Deadwood’s Cody Rakow finished fifth at 170 pounds, and Trinity Zopp placed third in the Girls’ 160 class. Caleb McGregor of Newell claimed fourth at 195.
MARCH
Black Hills State University track teams finished third in the women’s division, and eighth in the men’s division, at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. The weekend featured Yellow Jacket Kyla Sawvell, who earned individual titles in the women’s shot put and weight throw events.
Newell fell 67-19 to Lemmon in the first round of the Region 8B boys’ basketball tournament. The Irrigators finished 2-18 on the season.
Lead-Deadwood finished 3-16 during the varsity boys’ basketball season. The team was to play Hot Springs in the first round of the Region 7A-8A tournaments, but COVID-19 protocols resulted in a “no contest.”
Belle Fourche edged Parkston 50-46 in a Class A SoDak 16 girls’ basketball game to advance to the state tournament.
Spearfish High School hired Cain Kolar as its new varsity boys’ tennis coach.
Black Hills State earned its first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament title. COVID-19 protocols involving Colorado Mines, the Yellow Jackets’ opponent, forced cancellation of that final game.
Spearfish fell 68-42 to Harrisburg in a Class AA SoDak 16 boys’ basketball game. The Spartans finished 10-11 on the season.
A 71-64 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament loss to Colorado Mines ended Black Hills State’s season. The Yellow Jackets finished with an 11-7 record.
Spearfish fell 70-35 to Aberdeen Central in a Class AA SoDak 16 girls’ basketball game. The Spartans finished 7-13 on the season.
Belle Fourche dropped a 45-40 decision to Rapid City Christian in a Region 8A boys’ basketball tournament game. The Broncs ended with a 9-12 record.
A 63-49 loss to Harrisburg ended Sturgis Brown’s season in a Class AA SoDak 16 girls’ basketball game. The Scoopers finished 8-13.
Sturgis Brown ended its varsity boys’ basketball season by falling 78-31 to Rapid City Stevens. The Scoopers (3-17) did not qualify for the Class AA SoDak 16 event.
Black Hills State fell 74-65 to Westminster in the first round of the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament. The Yellow Jackets finished 14-9 on the season.
Belle Fourche fell 49-42 to McCook Central and finished eighth at the state A girls’ basketball tournament. The Broncs finished 18-7 on the season.
Ruby Lindquist, Mikayla Tracy, Taylor Lundquist, Xiomara Robinson, and Kyla Sawvell earned All-American status at the NCAA Division II national indoor track meet. Sawvell finished third in the women’s shot put, with the others combining for seventh place in the women’s distance medley relay.
The Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association selected the “Northern Hills Chinook” as its youth hockey teams’ nickname. Selection occurred via public vote.
The Black Hills Nationals wrestling tournament featured a record 1,200 entries from throughout the nation. Athletes filled a total of 111 weight classes in male and female divisions.
Joel Scott of Black Hills State received First-Team All-District honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Eric Lappe stepped down as Spearfish varsity girls’ basketball coach. He said he would continue teaching at the high school.
The 31st annual Queen City Classic basketball tournament featured 260 games in 23 divisions over three days. A total of 164 teams represented South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, and Nebraska.
Black Hills State finished 3-9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 5-9 overall, during its spring volleyball season. The campaign was switched from its traditional fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yellow Jackets finished with zero wins, 11 losses, and one tie during the women’s soccer season this spring. Competition was moved from its traditional fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
APRIL
Sturgis Brown’s Mike Abell received Region 4A Wrestling Coach of the Year honors.
Black Hills State’s women’s softball team defeated CSU-Pueblo 6-3 to end a 19-game slide. Emily Marsden and McKayla Perry turned in two-run, two-hit efforts for the Yellow Jackets.
Spearfish’s Jim Hill will receive the South Dakota Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year honor this summer. This marks the second time he has received the honor, with the first occurring in 2016.
Black Hills State hosted Colorado Mesa to end its spring triathlon season, with the Mavericks winning the event 17 points to 19. The season was moved from its traditional fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justin Griffith was named the new Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer coach. He served as Black Hills State’s interim head coach this season.
Black Hills State finished sixth in the women’s division at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships track meet, with the men’s team finishing 11th. Yellow Jacket Kyla Sawvell earned Athlete of the Meet honors, with Breanne Fuller (women’s 100-meter dash) and the women’s 4x100-meter relay (Zoe Langseth, Mikayla Tracy, Samantha Bates, Fuller) setting school records.
