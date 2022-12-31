SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created a great number of memories in 2022.
SEPTEMBER
Black Hills State University’s football team defeated Dickinson State 17-2 in its season opener. Nolan Susel and Mitch McKibbin scored touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.
A 38-19 win over William Jewell pushed Black Hills State University’s football record to 2-0.
Nolan Susel scored three Yellow Jacket touchdowns, with Hasaan Williams and Cameron Goods also finding the end zone.
Black Hills State University won both team titles at the Gage McSpadden Memorial cross country race in Spearfish.
Xiomara Robinson finished first in the women’s race, and Matt Parker claimed runner-up honors in the men’s division.
The Newell High School Irrigators won the first-ever Mascoties Awards that celebrate unique nicknames in sports.
The THATABABY comic strip has honored colorful nicknames over the years.
A 32-23 victory over Chadron State improved Black Hills State University’s football season record to 3-0. Hasaan Williams scored two touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets; Mitch McKibbin and Nolan Susel also reached the end zone.
Spearfish fired an 18-hole 328 score to earn the Black Hills Conference boys’ golf championship.
Parker Reede place second at 79, with Jack Hight (fourth place at 82), Bennett Kortan (fifth at 82), Charlie Rasmussen (seventh at 85), and Josh Sundsted (91) also representing the Spartans.
Belle Fourche finished third at the Black Hills Conference boys’ golf tournament by shooting a 356.
Aiden Voyles shot an 84 for sixth place, with Isaac Voyles (10th place at 86) also earning top-15 status. Brayden Carbajal (92), Rexton Audiss (94), and Anthony Budmayr (96) also competing for the Broncs.
Sturgis Brown shot an 18-hole 368 score and placed fourth at the Black Hills Conference boys’ golf tournament.
The Scoopers received a ninth-place 86 from Braxton Tieman, with Jackson Habrock 13th at 88. Bennett Gordon (96), Jace Owens (98), and Cason Sabers (107) also represented Sturgis Brown.
Lead-Deadwood claimed eighth place at the Black Hills Conference boys’ golf tournament by shooting a 417 for 18 holes. Ethan Keehn carded a 92 for the Golddiggers, followed by Christian Johnston (104), Ethan Finn (108), and Cooper Hansen (113).
Twelve entries comprised the 2022 Black Hills State University Athletic Hall of Fame class. Kristin (Engle) Carmichael, Jeffrey Kelley, Katelynn (Lamb) Pottorff, Trent Wagge, and Wendy (O’Lexey) Williams are athletes, with Cal Corey entering the Hall as a coach. Mike Besso, Joe Case, and Al Decker are contributors. Teams are the 1993 women’s outdoor 4x100-meter relay, 1992-93 men’s basketball, and 1997 volleyball.
Black Hills State University rallied to defeat Colorado Mesa 31-28 in the annual Swarm Days football game. Hasaan Williams caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Chance Eben with 43 seconds left as the Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1970. Nolan Susel added two touchdowns, and TJ Chukwurah also reached the end zone.
Lead-Deadwood’s football team dropped a 44-0 homecoming decision to Hot Springs. Belle Fourche’s homecoming ended as the football team fell 40-12 to Spearfish.
Sturgis Brown’s football team fell 34-32 to Huron in its homecoming game. The contest endured a 90-minute delay because of the weather.
Belle Fourche’s varsity boys’ golf team placed second at the Region 4A tournament and qualified for the upcoming state tournament. Aiden Voyles tied for second place at 78, followed by Brayden Carbajal (ninth place at 90), Anthony Budmayr (tie for 10th at 92), Rexton Audiss (tie for 10th at 92), and Isaac Voyles (tie for 15th at 96).
Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ golfers Ethan Keehn and Cooper Hansen qualified for the state A tournament thanks to their finishes at the Region 4A event. Keehn placed 14th at 94, with Hansen 22nd at 103.
Spearfish Sasquatch second baseman Ryan Bachman earned a spot on the Independence League Baseball all-league team.
Belle Fourche’s varsity girls’ soccer team finished with zero wins, nine losses, and one tie for the season. The Broncs did not qualify for the class A playoffs.
The Spearfish Sasquatch announced its offices will move to the North Park Complex, 1940 North Avenue, later in the year. Team merchandise will also be available at this site.
OCTOBER
Black Hills State University’s football team defeated archrival South Dakota School of Mines & Technology 24-17 in the Battle for the Homestake Trophy. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 to start a season for the first time since 1951. Connor Boyd, TJ Chukwurah, and Nolan Susel scored touchdowns.
Spearfish’s football team erased an early 14-0 deficit and defeated Mitchell 26-21 in the homecoming game. Ian Rath, Brayden Delahoyde, Bridger Niehaus, and Lucas Chenoweth scored touchdowns for the Spartans.
Area football teams excelled in the Prospector Bowl in Deadwood. Belle Fourche scored the first 19 points and defeated Lakota Tech 51-20. Lead-Deadwood put up the first 33 points en route to a 40-6 victory over Custer.sports
Newell’s football team fell 40-2 to Dupree in the annual homecoming game.
Spearfish defeated Yankton 3-1 in the first round of the state AA boys’ soccer playoffs. Kellan Scott scored two goals for the Spartans, with Dagoberto Rodriguez adding one.
Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown boys’ golfers ended their season at state tournaments. Spearfish’s team finished 11th at the AA event, and Sturgis Brown placed 15th. Belle Fourche posted a 10th-place team finish at the A tournament.
The Spearfish girls’ tennis team finished ninth at the state A tournament.
Katie Mondloch (Flight 1 singles), Lindsey Huck (Flight 4 singles), and Ava Berberich (Flight 6 singles) fell in the fifth-place match of their respective singles flights. Allie Mondloch claimed eighth place in Flight 5 singles.
Spearfish’s girls and Belle Fourche’s boys earned team titles at the Black Hills Conference cross country meet in Spearfish. Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish won the girls’ individual title, with Kori Keil (third place), Auna Taglioli (fourth), Sierra Sandford (eighth), Madie Donovan (15th), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (19th) also helping the Spartans win their first conference title in 10 years. Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson and Lane Krautschun claimed the top two spots in the boys’ race, followed by teammates Aiden Voyles (10th place), Harley Rivera (14th), Lennon Clarkson (17th), and Nic Lambert (26th).
Black Hills State University’s football team suffered its first setback of the season. A 30-28 loss to New Mexico Highlands dropped the Yellow Jackets to 3-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 5-1 overall.
Spearfish fell 4-0 to Brandon Valley in the class AA boys’ soccer quarterfinals. The Spartans ended their season at eight wins, five losses and two ties.
Spearfish won the Grand Champion Dance title at the Black Hills Conference event. Sturgis Brown placed second in competitive cheer and Grand Champion Dance. Belle Fourche finished third in Grand Champion Dance and fourth in competitive cheer.
Belle Fourche fell 27-0 to Vermillion in its varsity football season finale. The Broncs’ final record was 3-6.
A 52-8 setback against Philip wrapped up Newell’s varsity football season. The Irrigators’ final mark was 0-8.
Zachery Carter and the 1987 state champion wrestling team earned induction into the Spearfish High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame class for 2022.
Jaden Guthmiller of Spearfish was named to the South Dakota High School Coaches Association and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Track and Field Honorable Mention All-American team. He set four school records during the spring 2022 season, holds the all-time state record in the 100-meter dash, and won the 100 and 200 events at the state AA meet.
Belle Fourche won its first-ever state A boys’ cross country team title, with Sawyer Clarkson placing first and Lane Krautschun finishing second individually. Aiden Voyles (17th place), Lennon Clarkson (22nd), Harley Rivera (29th), and Sern Weishaar (29th) also represented the Broncs. Jeremy Elsom was the head coach, with Matthew Wattier and Brody Benson serving as assistant coaches.
The Sturgis Brown boys’ cross country team finished fourth at the state AA meet. Blake Proefrock was the head coach, with Scott Peterson assisting him. Team members were Beck Bruch, Taylor Colunga, Owen Koontz, Quinn Bruch, Ty Petrocco, Deron Graf, and Morgan Papenfuss.
Spearfish claimed sixth-place honors at the state AA girls’ cross country meet. Andy VanDeest was the head coach, assisted by Dylan Moro. Team members were Madie Donovan, Auna Taglioli, Sierra Sandford, Elizabeth Van Osdol, Maria Eisenbraun, Peyton VanDeest, and Kori Keil.
Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competitive cheer and dance teams ended their seasons at state. Belle Fourche finished fifth in Small Group Cheer and 11th overall in Class A, along with seventh place in Class A Grand Champion Dance. Spearfish finished 15th in Class AA Grand Champion Dance, with Sturgis Brown 18th in that event.
Five members of the Spearfish High School Mountain Bike Team earned top-25 finishes at the Colorado state championship races. They were Edan Coin (first place in Sophomore Boys’ division), Mathew Currier (11th in Sophomore Boys), Ben Muth (14th in Freshman Boys), Colin Frank (19th in Junior Varsity Boys), and Alayna Tippmann (23rd in Sophomore Girls). Their efforts helped Spearfish place 11th in the team standings.
Sturgis Brown fell 42-14 to Pierre as the state 11AA football playoffs began. The Scoopers finished 4-6 on the season.
A 34-7 loss to Aberdeen Central in the Class 11AA football playoffs ended the Spearfish season at 4-6.
Black Hills State University’s football team set three program records in a 75-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win over Fort Lewis. Marks were a single-game scoring record (75 points), largest margin of victory (75 points), and most touchdowns in one game (10).
The women’s soccer season ended with Black Hills State University falling 4-0 to Metro State-Denver.
Black Hills State finished with one win, 12 losses, and two ties on the campaign.
Lead-Deadwood fell three games to zero in the first round of the Region 8A volleyball tournament. The team’s season came to an end.
NOVEMBER
Callie Wince collected the 1,000th dig of her high school varsity career as Spearfish defeated Douglas 25-13, 25-18, 25-19.
Belle Fourche defeated Mobridge-Pollock three games to one in the Class A SoDak 16 volleyball event to qualify for the state tournament. Scores were 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, and 25-23.
Spearfish fell three games to zero to Sioux Falls O’Gorman in a Class AA SoDak 16 volleyball match. The Spartans’ final record was 12-21.
Peyton VanDeest earned All-American honors at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky. The Spearfish Middle School eighth-grader finished third in a 212-runner field.
A 38-0 setback to CSU-Pueblo wrapped up the Black Hills State University football season. The Yellow Jackets finished 5-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 7-4 overall.
Belle Fourche placed eighth at the state Class A volleyball tournament after falling to Elkton-Lake Benton, Platte-Geddes, and Wagner. The Broncs’ final record was 32-9.
Spearfish resident Jim Martin earned induction into the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball hall of fame.
DECEMBER
Mataya Ward of Belle Fourche earned Class A first team all-state volleyball honors.
Spearfish defeated Harrisburg 36-15 in its first-ever varsity girls’ wrestling dual since South Dakota officially sanctioned the sport. Haven Baker (106 pounds), Maraia Kruske (113), Taylor Graveman (142), and Jayden Werlinger (154) earned pins for the Spartans.
