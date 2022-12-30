SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created a great number of memories in 2022.
The Black Hills Pioneer is revisiting some of those in a three-part series that is running through Saturday, Dec. 31. This second installment addresses the months of May through August.
MAY
Black Hills State University’s Kyla Sawvell won the women’s hammer throw (197 feet 5 inches) and women’s shot put (46-2.75) for first place at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference outdoor track championships. Keith Osowski won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase event in 9 minutes 14.18 seconds. Teammate Conor McGraw claimed top honors in the men’s decathlon by scoring 6,272 points. Their efforts helped the Yellow Jacket women finish fourth and the men place seventh in the team standings.
Jessie Jeffery returned to Spearfish as the head coach of the competitive dance team. She had previously guided the team before stepping down in 2018.
Newell shot an 18-hole 292 to win the Little Moreau Conference boys’ golf title. Chase VanDerBoom’s second-place 85 score led the Irrigators. The girls’ division featured Newell’s Megan Jackson, who finished fourth at 107.
Spearfish earned top honors at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament by shooting an 18-hole 360. Kali Lantis (second place at 82), Alison Kennedy (third at 83), Olivia Torgerson (seventh at 94), Cadence Kilmer (ninth at 101), and Maddie Kelley (119) represented the Spartans.
Sturgis Brown finished third at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament. Lilly Heisinger (fifth place at 91), Shayde Keffeler (eighth at 99), Sam Teigen (110), Mariah Muchow (127), and Kalyn Limbo (132) competed for the Scoopers.
Belle Fourche placed sixth at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament. Chloe Schmoker (110), Reagan Hatling (122), Ayden Kummer (125), Denali Larson (134), and Tia Williamson (150) competed for the Broncs.
Ben Schultz was hired as the new Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball coach. He succeeds Erik Skoglund.
Pam Waterson announced her retirement as Spearfish head cheerleading coach after 20 years. She will remain at the high school as attendance secretary.
Spearfish won the boys’ team title at the Black Hills Conference track meet. Sturgis Brown finished second at 139.5 points, followed by Belle Fourche (sixth place at 48 points) and Lead-Deadwood (tie for ninth at 23). Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish set a conference record in the boys’ 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 20 seconds).
Shelbie Richards was hired as Spearfish’s varsity volleyball coach.
Custer and Spearfish tied for the girls’ team title at the Black Hills Conference track meet. Sturgis Brown placed third at 130.5 points, with Belle Fourche fourth at 60 and Lead-Deadwood 11th at 16.5.
Belle Fourche’s varsity girls’ golf team shot an 18-hole 476 to place third at the Region 4A tournament and qualify as a team for state. Chloe Schmoker (fifth place at 104), Ayden Kummer (16th place at 122), Reagan Hatling (17th at 122), Denali Larson (128), and Tia Williamson (135) represented the Broncs.
Lead-Deadwood’s Gayle Thompson shot an 18-hole 120 to finish 15th at the Region 4A girls’ golf tournament. She will represent the Golddiggers at state.
Seth Mischke’s contract as Black Hills State University head track coach was not renewed for the 2022-23 school year.
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy member Ruthie Wehrung placed eighth in all-around at the USAG Development Gymnastics National Invitational. Her final score was 37.625, including a fifth-place 9.600 score on floor exercises.
Spearfish native Matt Martin earned induction into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class.
Lead-Deadwood fell 10-0 to Platte/Geddes at the Region 4B tournament to end its high school baseball season at 5-10. A 7-2 setback to Winner-Colome at this tournament wrapped up Belle Fourche’s season.
A Rapid City federal judge denied an Expedition League motion to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The Spearfish Sasquatch, therefore, will begin its 2022 Independence League Baseball wood bat season as scheduled.
Rebekah Trimble was hired as the new varsity girls’ head soccer coach at Belle Fourche, succeeding Rob Creed.
Numerous area athletes earned top-eight finishes at the state track meet.
Spearfish Girls (Class AA): 4x800-meter relay, 4th place; Gretchen Adamski, pole vault, tie for 4th place; Peyton VanDeest, 3,200 run, 6th place and 1,600 run, 7th place; Anna Hoffman, 300 hurdles, 4th place; Avery Kirk, high jump, 2nd place; and 4x400 relay, 3rd place. The team placed eighth.
Spearfish Boys (Class AA): Keenan Urdiales, 3200-meter run and 1,600 run, 3rd place in both events and 800 run, 2nd place; Jaden Guthmiller, 100 dash and boys’ 200 dash, 1st place in both events; Brayden Delahoyde, high jump, 1st place; Drason Craig, 400 dash, 5th place; William Williams, 400 dash, 8th place; 1,600 sprint medley relay, 4th place; and 4x400 relay, 7th place. The team placed fifth.
Lead-Deadwood (Class A): James Pierce, boys’ 400-meter dash, 3rd place.
Belle Fourche Girls (Class A): Mataya Ward, girls’ triple jump, 3rd place; and 4x100 relay, fifth place.
Belle Fourche Boys (Class A): Sawyer Clarkson, 3,200-meter run, 1st place and 1600 run, 2nd place; Aiden Giffin, long jump, 1st place and 100 dash, 2nd place and 200 dash, 2nd place; and 4x100 relay, 6th place. The team finished fourth.
Sturgis Brown Girls (Class AA): 4x800-meter relay, 5th place; 4x200 relay, 4th place; 1600 sprint medley relay, 2nd place; and 4x400 relay, 8th place. The team finished 15th.
Sturgis Brown Boys (Class AA): 4x800-meter relay, 8th place; and Aidan Hedderman, 110 hurdles, 1st place and pole vault, tie for 5th place. The team finished 16th.
Newell Girls (Class B): Sarah Erk, girls’ high jump, tie for 6th place.
Newell Boys (Class B): Garrett Winkler, boys’ 3,200-meter run, 5th place and boys’ 1600 run, 4th place and boys’ 800 run, 8th place.
The Spearfish Sasquatch edged Badlands 4-3 to earn its first victory as an Independence League Baseball squad. Johnny McHenry scored two runs and added two hits for Spearfish, with Dylan Richey recording the pitching win.
Two Black Hills State University track team members earned first team All-American honors at the NCAA Division II national championships. They were Kyla Sawvell (6th place in women’s hammer throw, 7th place in women’s shot put) and Keith Osowski (4th place in men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase).
Scott Slotten ended his eight-year tenure as Belle Fourche’s varsity football coach. He accepted teaching and head football coaching positions in his home state of Wisconsin.
JUNE
Black Hills State University promoted Brian Medigovich to be the director of track and field, and cross country.
Sturgis’ Tate McVay won the South Dakota Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championships tournament in Rapid City. His score of 5 under par topped the 70-golfer field by three shots.
Rance Bowden of Belle Fourche earned the tie down roping and boys’ cutting titles as the South Dakota High School rodeo finals ended in Fort Pierre. His efforts enabled him to receive the All-Around title.
Three other area rodeo athletes snared state championships at the South Dakota High School rodeo finals. They were Spearfish’s Brylee Grubb (goat tying), Belle Fourche’s Charlie Henwood (breakaway roping), and Sturgis Brown’s Traylin Martin (saddle bronc riding). Martin resides in Faith but competed for the Sturgis Brown High School rodeo club.
Other area athletes earned top-four season finishes as the South Dakota High School rodeo finals ended in Fort Pierre:
Sturgis’ Landry Haugen: 3rd place reined cow horse, 4th place barrel racing, 4th place girls’ cutting;
Fruitdale’s Reece Reder: 2nd place bareback riding;
Newell’s Acelyn Brink: 2nd place breakaway roping;
Fruitdale’s Mataya Ward: 3rd place breakaway roping;
Whitewood’s Tava Sexton: 2nd place girls’ cutting;
Newell’s Cade Costello: 2nd place saddle bronc riding; and Hereford’s Thayne Elshere: 3rd place saddle bronc riding.
Black Hills State University rodeo team members completed their seasons at the College National Finals. Highest finishers for the Yellow Jackets were Brooklyn Hanson (13th place in breakaway roping), Austin Madison (21st in steer wrestling), Emilee Pauley (22nd in goat tying), Clayton Backhaus (30th in team roping with Dickinson State’s Tommy Hall), and Sydney Maher (39th in barrel racing).
Courtney Pool was hired as Sturgis Brown’s new head varsity girls’ basketball coach, succeeding Jordan Proefrock.
Justin Walker accepted the varsity football and wrestling coaching positions in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche’s Bronc Bird Busters finished second in skeet at the state shoot, with the trap team tying for fifth place. Carter McKenna placed second in male skeet, with Brayden Carbajal tying for fourth and Payton Jackson finishing eighth. Carbajal tied for fifth place in male trap, and Brynn Grubl tied for sixth place in female trap.
JULY
The Spearfish Sasquatch made sweeping changes as head coach Shane Gardner, pitching coach Tanner Hill, and hitting coach Logan Lotti were released.
Spearfish began Independence League Baseball play 6-14 but finished 11-17 in the season’s first half. Nicky Winterstein filled in as interim head coach before Jarrett Hunt took over as full-time head coach.
Belle Fourche’s Zechariah Kari finished third in muzzleloader silhouette, and 10th overall, at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships. Payton Jackson of Belle Fourche placed eighth in recurve archery FITA, 12th overall.
Cain Kolar stepped down as Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis coach.
Black Hills Gold swim team member Lauren Dagit earned the first-place trophy in the girls’ 11-12 division from the South Dakota Swimming State B Championships.
Her efforts included first place in the 50-meter, 100, 200, and 400 freestyle events.
The Spearfish Tennis Association dedicated the high school tennis courts in the names of four Hall of Fame members: Maury Etem, Dick Hicks, June Dickey, and Doug Dexheimer.
Belle Fourche Post 32’s varsity Legion baseball season ended at the Region 7B tournament following a 14-13 loss to Gregory.
Spearfish native Gary Lee earned induction into the Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame.
The Spearfish Sasquatch earned a spot in the Independence League Baseball playoffs by rallying past Badlands 7-6. Spearfish won the Great Plains Division’s second-half title at 17-11.
Black Hills State University hired Kristin Carmichael as its new assistant athletic director for student-athlete success and senior woman administrator. Bree Davis was promoted as the Yellow Jackets’ head volleyball coach after Carmichael’s move.
Spearfish rallied past Badlands two games to one and reached the Independence League Baseball championship series. The Sasquatch dropped the first game 7-4 but prevailed in the final two games 9-6 and 6-1.
Black Hills State University hired Austin Billings as its head track and field coach. He takes over for Seth Mischke.
AUGUST
The Spearfish Sasquatch fell two games to zero to Western Nebraska in the Independence League Baseball championship series. Western Nebraska won the first game 11-3 in 15 innings and claimed the next contest 3-2.
Belle Fourche’s junior varsity Legion baseball team placed fifth at the state tournament. Post 32 fell 10-3 to Groton, defeated Hamlin 10-3, and downed Winner-Colome by a 4-1 count.
Lead-Deadwood filled out its varsity coaching positions for this fall. Brooke Kappen is the new head volleyball coach, and Dr. Erik Person is the head cross country coach.
