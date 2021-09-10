BELLE FOURCHE — Cross country runners from Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Newell competed at the Belle Fourche Invitational held Thursday at Belle Fourche Country Club.
Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche claimed the varsity boys’ title. His clocking was 16 minutes, 30.89 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.
Belle Fourche’s Lennon Clarkson earned 13th place in the varsity boys’ division at 20 minutes 43.00 seconds. Teammates Nic Lambert (14th place in 20:45.00), Zach Tonsager (16th in 21:01.17), Harley Rivera (17th in 21:14.37), and Dustin Kolb (24th in 22:49.41) also helped the Broncs place second in the team standings at 29 points.
Lead-Deadwood received a 12th-place varsity boys’ finish from Landon Williams, whose time was 20 minutes 7.20 seconds. Teammates James Pierce (19th place in 21:32.39) and Ezias Nelson (29th in 27:35.19) followed.
Garrett Winkler represented Newell in the varsity boys’ division. A clocking of 19 minutes, 23.22 seconds enabled him to finish seventh.
Custer, with 17 points, emerged as the varsity boys’ team champion.
Hallie Person of Lead-Deadwood won the varsity girls’ division. Her time for the 5,000-meter race was 20 minutes 42.46 seconds. Teammate Clarissa Heisinger finished 17th in 25:49.35.
“Hallie (Person) ran really well. She looked really good in practice and is a such a hard worker,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said.
Malde said this was the first race on hills for Person. He added she wanted to be competitive and ready to go today.
Heisinger, Pierce, and Williams also earned Malde’s praise for their efforts.
Kyra Vandenberg paced Belle Fourche in the varsity girls’ division. Her time of 22 minutes, 35.54 seconds was good for fourth place.
Belle Fourche’s Ava Allen claimed 12th place among varsity girls at 24 minutes 26.89 seconds. Teammates Ayseluna Hockenbary (16th place in 25:16.12) and Alanah Pomrenke (29th in 29:43.04) followed as the Broncs won the team title at 18 points.
“I think they did very well,” Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Elsom said. “They went out and gave it their all.”
Elsom said Kolb was pulled up to the varsity boys’ team today and ran well.
Newell’s Rachel Erk claimed 13th place in the varsity girls’ division. Her time was 24 minutes 50.09 seconds.
“I was really impressed with our two varsity runners,” Newell head coach Kyle Sanderson said. He added both were tired going into the meet but stepped up to earn their high placings.
“In running, you’re not going to feel great, but you still have to go out and compete. That’s what they did today,” Sanderson said.
Team scores and the top 10 varsity finishers follow.
VARSITY BOYS
Team scores
1 Custer 17 points
2 Belle Fourche 29
3 Newcastle 37
Top 12 individual (5,000 meters)
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 16 minutes 30.89 seconds
2 Lane Krautschun (Bison) 17:47.25
3 Gage Grohs (Custer) 18:32.82
4 Avery Chick (Newcastle) 19:10.71
5 Wilson Miller (St. Thomas More) 19:10.97
6 Preston Drew (Custer) 19:21.63
7 Garrett Winkler (Newell) 19:23.22
8 Miles Ellman (Custer) 19:24.42
9 Ethan Billau (St. Thomas More) 19:43.17
10 Drew Lehman (Custer) 19:43.64
VARSITY GIRLS
Team scores
1 Belle Fourche 18 points
2 Hot Springs 19
Top 12 individual (5,000 meters)
1 Hallie Person (Lead-Deadwood) 20 minutes 42.46 seconds
2 Kadense Dooley (Custer) 22:07.84
3 Mallory Jones (Moorcroft) 22:21.63
4 Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche) 22:35.54
5 Ahnya Ivie-Moody (Hulett) 23:01.25
6 Paetyn Carlin (St. Thomas More) 23:17.16
7 Rachel Rasmussen (Powder River County) 23:54.96
8 Aspen Blom (Newcastle) 23:58.09
9 Alexis Stolicker (Douglas) 24:12.16
10 Hannah Haertel (Hot Springs) 24:18.97
