SPEARFISH — Cross country runners from Spearfish and Sturgis Brown entered the field at Friday’s Northern Hills Invitational, held at Evans Park in Spearfish.
Host Spearfish swept the individual varsity titles. Peyton VanDeest claimed the girls’ crown in 18 minutes 27.99 seconds. Keenan Urdiales emerged as the boys’ winner in 15:41.09. Both races spanned 5 kilometers.
Kori Keil was the next Spearfish girl to finish, as she placed 13th in 20 minutes 36.46 seconds. Josie Tobin (16th place in 21:01.40), Madie Donovan (17th in 21:01.90), Halle Fjelland (20th in 21:06.62), Maria Eisenbraun (21st in 21:11.83), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (28th in 22:32.02) also competed for the Spartan girls’ team.
The Sturgis Brown girls’ team received a seventh-place finish from Lucy Hamer, whose time was 20 minutes 0.95 seconds. Teammates Paige Willnerd (15th place in 20:44.28), Iris Zylstra (18th in 21:04.00), and Josie Reedy (33rd in 23:03.04) competed the Scooper girls’ representation.
Spearfish claimed second place in the varsity girls’ division by scoring 55 points. Sheridan, with; 31 points, claimed the team title.
Casey Nauta turned in a 25th-place finish for the Spearfish boys in 18 minutes 5.91 seconds. Teammates Paul Hourigan (32nd place in 18:32.01) and Clay Donovan (34th in 18:44.80) followed.
Deron Graf’s time of 16 minutes, 48.29 seconds enabled him to finish 10th and lead the Sturgis Brown varsity boys’ team. Teammate Ty Petrocco placed 13th in 17:06.32.
Ray Henderson (15th place in 17:27.53), Morgan Papenfuss (17th in 17:38.16), and Beck Bruch (20th in 17:45.85) followed for the Scooper boys.
Sturgis Brown, with 50 points, finished second in the varsity boys’ team standings. Sheridan placed first at 21 points.
“The kids had a great day,” Spearfish head coach Andy VanDeest said. He agreed he was happy about the Spartans’ sweeps of the individual varsity titles.
VanDeest said Peyton possessed a mindset of not being afraid going into her first varsity race. “I was kind of curious on how she would handle her first high school 5-K, and she handled it just fine,” he added.
Coach VanDeest said Urdiales was aiming for a personal record and did so by more than 1 minute.
“He’s been having some great workouts, and it paid off today,” VanDeest said of the Spearfish senior. “The course is fast. It’s nice and cool, so it was a great day.”
VanDeest said the girls’ team ran in a nice pack, and members pushed each other throughout the race. He added many turned in personal records.
“The guys worked together as a team and were pushing each other,” VanDeest said. He added several also had personal records.
Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said the day went really well for his squads. He added the girls’ team improved, with many establishing personal records.
Proefrock said the boys’ team members performed really well as a group.
Deron Graf finished the varsity boys’ race in less than 17 minutes. Proefrock said the Scoopers have not had a boys’ runner do that for some time.
Ninth-grader Ty Petrocco also earned Proefrock’s praise for a time in the 17-minute range.
“We’re really young, and I thought they did really well,” Proefrock said in describing his teams. “They all had personal bests, not just season bests, on the day.”
