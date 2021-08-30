Area runners compete at Douglas Early Bird

BOX ELDER — Area high schjool cross country teams competed at the Douglas Early Bird Meet Friday, in Box Elder.
Fifteen teams from South Dakota and North Dakota participated with 202 athletes competing.
In the girls varsity 5K, area runners in the top 20 included: Lucy Hamer, Sturgis Brown, and Iris Zylstra, Sturgis Brown. Placing in the top 20 for the boys were Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish, and from Sturgis Brown, Deron Graf, Ty Petrocco, Morgan Papenfuss, and Beck Bruch.
“It was a really fun race today, we started out a little slow for me, and towards the last half mile, Simeon and I took off and that is when it got more fun, it was a good race,” said Urdiales. “The weather was perfect, after last year it was windy and terrible but today was awesome.”
Andy VanDeest, Spearfish’s cross country coach shared his thoughts on the team.
“Keenan (Urdiales) has had a really good summer of training and today was about getting a race under his belt and seeing how he felt. He and Birnbaum, and Clarkson will be battling all year,” VanDeest said. “Our girls had a really good summer of training and put in a bunch of miles so it was a good start, it was really nice to see them work as a team today, and I was pleased with that.”
Maria Eisenbraun, a sophomore runner for Spearfish shared thoughts on the race.
“It was a difficult race, especially with the hills, and being the first run of the season, but I was feeling good and tried to keep up with the team and it turned out really good, a big personal best over last year,” said Eisenbraun.
”I thought it was a great first race, great weather, and we had high expectations coming into today and they lived up to them,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s cross country coach. “A lot of the kids did extra work this summer and it showed up and I thought it was great. The three ladies ran well and thought that was pretty good, they are really not that experienced, so they were thrown in and ran with confidence.”
Deron Graf ran the course in 17 minutes and 36 seconds and placed sixth overall and was the first Scooper to cross the finish line
“It was a way better day than usual as it is usually windy and crappy, but it was just felt good to get out there and compete in the first meet of the year,” said Graf . “We are all right next to each other and it is really good for the team and makes us stay competitive and pushing ourselves,”
Graf was followed by Ty Petrocco, in seventh, and Morgan Papenfuss taking eighth place. Lucy Hamer, an eighth grader, placed 13th and was the first Lady Scooper to finish out of a field of 47.
“It was fun at the beginning and I thought that I wasn’t going to do very good because I started a little too fast but then it all worked out, I started striding, kept my pace, used my arms, so a great race overall,” said Hamer.
Spearfish hosts the Northern Hills Invite Friday.
