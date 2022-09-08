Area runners compete at BF Invitational

Belle Fourche's Lane Krautschun sprints toward the finish line this morning. He emerged as the varsity boys' champion. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Cross-country runners from Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Newell competed in varsity divisions at the Belle Fourche Invitational, held at Belle Fourche Country Club.

The schedule was changed from earlier in the week because of the area’s high temperatures.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.