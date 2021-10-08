LEAD — Runners from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed for top honors Thursday at the Black Hills Conference cross country meet, held at Tomahawk Lake Country Club.
Spearfish’s Peyton VanDeest emerged as the varsity girls’ individual champion. Her 5,000-meter time was 19 minutes 35.10 seconds.
Kori Keil was the next Spearfish runner to finish; she was ninth in 21 minutes 24.21 seconds. Halle Fjelland (25th place in 22:56.92), Madie Donovan (31st in 23:23.44), Josie Tobin (34th in 23:54.99), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (36th in 24:02.25) also represented the Spartans.
Keenan Urdiales led Spearfish’s varsity boys by placing second in 17 minutes 20.75 seconds. Paul Hourigan claimed 20th-place honors in 19:10.59.
The Spearfish varsity boys also received 28th place from Casey Nauta (19 minutes 40.19 seconds), 29th place from Clay Donovan (19:46.62), Max Ensor (42nd in 20:58.92), and Braden Leuders (47th in 21:25.38).
“That was definitely a big highlight of the day,” Spartans’ head coach Andy VanDeest said of Peyton VanDeest’s first-place showing. “Overall, both teams kind of finished how I thought they would.”
Coach VanDeest said Keil ran an amazing race on a tough course. “We’re having some unknowns kind of stepping into those roles that we need them to step into late in the season,” he added. He cited Clay Donovan and Keil in the varsity division.
Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche earned the varsity boys’ individual title. His time for the 5,000-meter race was 15 minutes 57.26 seconds.
Lennon Clarkson was the next Bronc boys’ runner to finish; he was 18th in 18 minutes 56.14 seconds. Teammates Aiden Voyles (19th place in 19:03.84), Zach Tonsager (26th in 19:34.23), Nic Lambert (34th in 20:37.21), and Justus Funk (48th in 21:45.87) followed.
Kyra Vandenberg led the Belle Fourche girls’ varsity by finishing 16th in 22 minutes 0.75 seconds. Fellow Bronc Ava Allen captured 26th place in 22:58.60).
Ayseluna Hockenbary (28th place in 23 minutes 12.79 seconds), Allison Hayes (35th in 23:56.10), and Alanah Pomrenke (47th in 26:15.03) also competed for the Bronc girls’ squad.
“For the first time, we have boys contending for the state team,” Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Elsom said. “Our boys’ team is definitely on the rise.”
Elsom went on to say the girls’ team has maintained what it has had in the past, but younger talent is emerging.
“A great portion of it is uphill, although you’ve got a lot of nice downhill,” Elsom said in describing the Tomahawk course. He added it is probably one of the tougher ones.
Sturgis Brown won the varsity boys’ division by scoring 29 points. Belle Fourche placed fourth at 59 points; Spearfish was sixth at 72 points.
Four Sturgis Brown runners placed in the top nine, led by Morgan Papenfuss’ fifth-place finish in 17 minutes 53.10 seconds. Deron Graf (seventh place in 18:03.90), Ty Petrocco (eighth in 18:16.91), and Ray Henderson (ninth in 18:18.01) also achieved that status.
Beck Bruch finished 14th for the Sturgis Brown boys in 18 minutes 27.31 seconds. Owen Koontz (30th place in 20:03.15) followed.
Sturgis Brown’s Lucy Hamer claimed eighth place in the varsity girls’ division at 21 minutes 9.84 seconds.
Teammate Brinna Sheldon finished 12th in 21:30.23.
Paige Willnerd (15th place in 21 minutes 56.55 seconds), Iris Zylstra (19th in 22:14.04), Keelin Dinkins (21st in 22:45.79), and Gracie Sauer (22nd in 22:45.79) also competed for the Scooper girls.
“On the boys’ side of things, the goal was to try to repeat (as conference champions),” Scoopers’ head coach Blake Proefrock said. “We had a lot of our kids back from the previous year.”
Proefrock said the Scooper boys’ team members ran as a pack and used one another to set their paces. He added the first-place finish required everyone’s effort.
“The girls just keep getting better,” Proefrock said. “We’re super excited with the way things may look going forward at the state level.”
Hamer earned Proefrock’s praise for her efforts. He also cited the girls’ team for finishing only two points behind Hill City for second place.
Lead-Deadwood’s varsity boys received a 24th-place finish from James Pierce, whose time was 19 minutes 25.09 seconds. Teammate Greyson Baumberger finished 46th in 21:24.72.
Claire Hannah paced Lead-Deadwood’s varsity girls by finishing 38th in 24 minutes 30.23 seconds. Teammate Clarissa Heisinger placed 39th in 24:36.20.
The varsity girls’ division ended with Sturgis Brown third at 54 points. Spearfish was fourth at 66 points, with Belle Fourche seventh at 105 points.
