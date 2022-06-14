Area rodeo athletes compete in Dupree

DUPREE — High school rodeo athletes from the Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Newell areas competed at the Dupree Regional Rodeo that ended Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday were run as two separate rodeos. Dupree marked the second and final rodeo for the state’s Northwest Region.
Athletes receive 10 points for winning a go-round, nine for second, eight for third, and so on down to one point for 10th place. Points go toward qualification for this week’s state finals in Ft. Pierre.
Event winners and other top-10 area finishers follow. Only events with area athletes are listed.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 72 points. Other area: 2 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 69.
Second go-round
1 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 65 points.
BARREL RACING
First go-round
1 Kelsi Costello (Newell) 18.136 seconds. Other area: 3 Reata Hays (Newell) 18.162, 9 Taylor Gaer (Newell) 18.736.
Second go-round
1 Aspen Vining (Buffalo) 18.115 seconds. Area: 2 Reata Hays (Newell) 18.205, 4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 18.350, 5 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 18.449.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
1 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 2.09 seconds. Other area: 4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 3.15, 5 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 3.80, 7 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 5.07.
Second go-round
1 Tristan Kennedy (Faith) 2.99 seconds. Area: 4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 3.15, 7 Kaylor Kudlock (Belle Fourche) 3.87, 10 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 12.02.
BULL RIDING
First go-round
1 D’Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 68 points.
GOAT TYING
First go-round
1 Claire Verhulst (Reva) 7.69 seconds. Area: 3 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 8.33, 5 Kelsi Costello (Newell) 8.80, 8 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 10.63.
Second go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 6.71 seconds. Other area: 4 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 8.04, 5 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 9.31.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.