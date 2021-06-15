Area rodeo athletes compete at Dupree Regional

DUPREE — Top-five area results from the Dupree Regional high school rodeo follow.
Visit the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association website for full results, plus the schedule for this week’s state finals in Ft. Pierre.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Colton Shelley (Nisland) 69 points
2 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 68
3 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 60
Second go-round
1 Colton Shelley (Nisland) 75 points
2 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 67
BARREL RACING
First go-round
1 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 17.822 seconds
3 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 18.246
4 Taylor Gaer (Newell) 18.368
5 Jasmyn Jensen (Belle Fourche) 18.381
Second go-round
1 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 17.788 seconds
3 Jasmyn Jensen (Belle Fourche) 18.074
4 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 18.220
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
2 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 2.57 seconds
4 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 3.10
5 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 4.33
Second go-round
1 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 1.70 seconds
2 (tie) Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 2.80
4 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 3.77
BULL RIDING
Second go-round
1 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 66 points
2 D’Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 56
GOAT TYING
First go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 7.17 seconds
2 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 7.37
Second go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 7.40 seconds
2 Kayden Steele (Newell) 7.67
4 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 10.21
GIRLS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Jaysee Jones (Howes) 73 points
2 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 72
3 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 68
Second go-round
1 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 74 points
2 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 72
POLE BENDING
First go-round
1 Shaylie Holben (Spearfish) 21.281 seconds
2 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 21.580
3 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 21.690
5 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 22.150
Second go-round
1 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 21.530 seconds
2 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 21.631
REINED COW HORSE
First go-round
2 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 140 points
4 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 135
Second go-round
4 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 138 points
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Second go-round
2 Cade Costello (Newell) 61 points
TEAM ROPING
First go-round
1 Jadon Jensen (Belle Fourche) and Jess Harper (Faith) 6.33 seconds
2 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) and Braden Routier (Buffalo) 8.51
3 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) and Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 12.70
5 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) and Buddy Howie (White Owl) 20.22
Second go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Josh Womack (Newcastle, Wyo.) 7.74 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
First go-round
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 12.59 seconds
Second go-round
3 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 11.72 seconds
5 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) 12.89
