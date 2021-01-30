Area riders ready for 20X Extreme Showcase

RAPID CITY — Sunday’s 20X Extreme Showcase Rodeo Showcase at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center features the state’s top high school athletes.
Competition begins at 1 p.m.
Charlie Henwood and Kylee Crago are among the Belle Fourche representatives; they will compete in breakaway roping.
Spearfish’s Shaylie Holben will compete in pole bending.
This will be Henwood’s first year at the 20X.
The Belle Fourche High School sophomore most looks forward to going into the arena, roping her calf, and having fun.
The civic center arena is smaller than others in which Henwood has competed. She discussed some of the adjustments she will need to make.
“I’ll have to slow up because it’s a smaller facility, and the calves will be probably slower,” Henwood said.
“Breakaway is more about the boxes and the barrier. The arena doesn’t matter quite as much, because you’re just running in a straight line,” Henwood added.
Henwood wants to make sure her horse is working well on Sunday. She has ridden her horse each day, along with roping cattle, and roping a sled.
“It’s the first rodeo of the year,” Henwood said in describing the 20X. “If you go out and win it, that’s pretty big.”
Kylee Crago will also make her 20X debut. The Belle Fourche High School senior most looks forward to roping during the offseason, as there are not many rodeos right now.
“It’s a really small arena,” Crago said in describing the civic center facility. “That will be a big adjustment, but it will be fun to rope in a different environment.”
Crago most looks forward to going out and doing her best on Sunday.
She is able to rope every weekend because of an indoor arena at the Crago residence. Her horse is in decent shape, according to Crago.
“It’s just nice to be able to go and compete in the off-season,” Crago said of the 20X.
Holben is a senior at Belle Fourche High School. Sunday will mark her second appearance at the 20X.
“I’m just looking forward to get back into rodeo,” Holben said in anticipating the 20X. “It’s been a long time since I have, since this summer.” She also looks forward to seeing many friends again.
Holben said she most enjoyed riding in the same arena as the professionals during last year’s 20X.
The pole-bending pattern at the civic center is a bit smaller than Holben is used to seeing. She said the smaller size makes it a bit harder to run in.
“I will really have to push her (horse) through them and make sure that we’re still making a good, fast time,” Holben said.
Holben would like to earn a top-four placing on Sunday. She also aims to top her time from last year, which was around 23 seconds.
Preparation for Sunday is not a problem for Holben.
“I’ve been getting back on her (horse) since about October,” Holben said.
She tries to ride between three and five days per week, plus making practice runs.
An event like this helps Holben get ready for the upcoming high school season.
“It helps just to know where she’s at right now, and to see the things we need to work on,” Holben said of her horse.
That observation includes keeping track of the good things.
Here is the area representation for Sunday’s event, according to available lists of contestants.
Belle Fourche
Breakaway roping: Charlie Henwood, Chloe Crago, Kylee Crago.
Pole bending: Shyanne Howell.
Barrel racing: Natalie McCoy.
Bareback riding: Colton Shelley, Reece Reder.
Tie down roping: Lan Fuhrer.
Spearfish
Pole bending: Shaylie Holben
Newell
Goat tying: Kayden Steele, Acelyn Brink.
Saddle bronc riding: Cade Costello.
Sturgis
Barrel racing: Landry Haugen and Wregan Brown.
Saddle bronc riding: Talon Elshere.
Bull riding: Thayne Elshere.
Steer wrestling: Logan Lemmel.
