Area riders place at 20X Showcase

RAPID CITY — Seven high school rodeo athletes from the Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Newell areas earned top-four placings at Sunday’s 20X Showcase, held at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Newell’s Cade Costello scored 65 points to finish second in saddle bronc riding. Logan Lemmel of Whitewood claimed second place in steer wrestling; he turned in a time of 13.93 seconds.
Two Belle Fourche Rodeo Club members placed third in their respective events. Natalie McCoy competed in barrel racing and had a time of 14.323 seconds. Colton Shelley turned in a 70-point effort in bareback riding.
Kayden Steele represented Newell in goat tying. A time of 8.94 seconds enabled her to finish third.
Spearfish’s Shaylie Holben recorded a 21.08-second time in pole bending, and that was good for fourth place.
Reece Reder of the Belle Fourche club competed in bareback riding. He collected 67 points on his effort and finished fourth.
Event winners and area competitors’ times or scores follow.
Bareback riding
1 Chase Yellowhawk (Blunt) 73 points. Area: 3 Colton Shelley (Nisland) 70, 4 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 67.
Breakaway roping
1 Camri Elshere (Elm Springs) 2.59 seconds. Area: Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) no time, Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) no time, Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) no time.
Tie down roping
1 Linkyn Petersek (Colome) 10.70 seconds. Area: Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) no time.
Goat tying
1 Devin Hunter (Huron) 8.00 seconds. Area: 3 Kayden Steele (Newell) 8.94, Acelyn Brink (Newell) no time.
Saddle bronc riding
1 Malcolm Heathershaw (Quinn) 76 points. Area: 2 Cade Costello (Newell) 65, Talon Elshere (Hereford) no score.
Steer wrestling
1 Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 6.77 seconds. Area: 2 Logan Lemmel (Whitewood) 13.93.
Barrel racing
1 Kadence Haug (Britton) 13.993 seconds. Area: 3 Natalie McCoy (Belle Fourche) 14.323, Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 14.521, Wregan Brown (Piedmont) 15.837.
Pole bending
1 Tessa Caspers (New Underwood) 20.13 seconds. Area: 4 Shaylie Holben (Spearfish) 21.08, Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 29.87.
Team roping
1 Mason Moody (Letcher) and Tate Johnson (Sisseton) 7.82 seconds.
Bull riding
1 Dylan Bradford (Selby) 75 points. Area: Thayne Elshere (Hereford) no score.
