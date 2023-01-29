Area riders excel at 20X rodeo showcase

Sturgis Brown’s Kashton Ford comes to the end of his Bareback Riding effort at Sunday’s event. A score of 74 points enabled him to place first. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

RAPID CITY — Riders from the northern Black Hills area combined to win three events Sunday at the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase inside The Monument’s Summit Arena.

Sturgis Brown’s Kashton Ford collected 74 points to win the Bareback Riding title. Landry Haugen, also of Sturgis Brown, claimed the Barrel Racing title in 13.575 seconds.

