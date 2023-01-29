Area riders excel at 20X rodeo showcase By Jason Gross, Black Hills Pioneer Jan 29, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sturgis Brown’s Kashton Ford comes to the end of his Bareback Riding effort at Sunday’s event. A score of 74 points enabled him to place first. Pioneer photo by Jason GrossClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAPID CITY — Riders from the northern Black Hills area combined to win three events Sunday at the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase inside The Monument’s Summit Arena.Sturgis Brown’s Kashton Ford collected 74 points to win the Bareback Riding title. Landry Haugen, also of Sturgis Brown, claimed the Barrel Racing title in 13.575 seconds.Jadon Jensen and Jet Jensen represented Belle Fourche in team roping. The pair turned in a winning time of 8.49 seconds. “It’s pretty cool just to come back and hang out with all my high school friends,” Ford said of winning the title.Ford has competed at the 20X event for the past two years. He also won the Bareback Riding title in 2022.“It’s good to get on some horses around this time of year,” Ford said. He added the 20X atmosphere is really cool because it is like a big show for the high school athletes.Ford said the horse he rode Sunday spun, so it was somewhat hard to spur. He added that made it hard to stay in the middle of the horse.“I thank God and my parents for getting me to where I’m at today,” Ford said.Haugen said her championship means a lot. Sunday was her third Barrel Racing appearance at the Showcase and her first victory.“I was not running my own horse,” Haugen said. “I was running a horse of some very close family friends, and it’s pretty special when you get to do something like that.”The horse Haugen used on Sunday will have another run in an upcoming pro rodeo, she said. Scott Shawn owns that horse.Haugen is used to competing in large venues, saying she loves to do so. She went on to say it also provides a physical benefit.“When you get to compete in large venues like that, especially in the middle of the winter, it makes you do better,” Haugen said.A win like this gives a rider confidence for the future, Haugen said.“It just means a lot; all the practices that we’ve done came together,” Jet Jensen said. The brothers have team roped together for about six years.Jet Jensen said this win will give Jadon and him a lot of confidence for the future. Sunday marked the first 20X Showcase appearance for the pair.Top-four finishers in each event follow.Bareback Riding1 Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown) 74 points2 Devon Moore (Clear Lake) 693 Lucas Yellowhawk (Blunt) 574 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 55Breakaway Roping1 (tie) Taylor Burgee (Onida) 3.6 seconds1 (tie) Josie Mousel (Colman) 3.63 Breezy Amiotte (Interior) 11.94 Jessica Caspers (New Underwood) 12.6Tie Down Roping1 Tegan Fite (Hermosa) 10.5 seconds2 Royce Bruns (Plankinton) 18.43 Mathew Heathershaw (Quinn) 19.14 Dalton Porch (Kadoka) 20.2Goat Tying1 Michaela McCormick (Salem) 8.58 seconds2 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 8.693 Bailey Verhulst (Reva) 11.364 Josie Menzel (Quinn) 12.70Saddle Bronc RidingSteer Wrestling 1 Taten Hill (White River) 25.01Barrel Racing 1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 13.575 seconds2 Gabi Irving (Pierre) 13.7313 Raylee Fagerhaug (Wessington Springs) 14.0604 Megan Marone (Pukwana) 14.097Pole Bending 1 Kennedy Mclellan (Dupree) 20.052 Sophia Meyer (Rapid City) 20.793 Katie Sheridan (Faith) 20.944 Kylie Wittnebel (Castlewood) 21.12Team Roping 1 Jadon Jensen (Belle Fourche) and Jet Jensen (Belle Fourche) 8.49 seconds2 Blair Blasius (Wall) and Kale Crowser (New Underwood) 13.183 Ryle Millar (Sturgis Brown) and Cason Sabers (Whitewood) 13.494 Kaden Tekrony (Clear Lake) and Tigh Gaikowski (Waubay) 14.47Bull Riding1 Jesse Kline (Hartford) 66 points2 Tate Meyer (Huron) 63To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. 