Area M.S. wrestlers compete at state

PIERRE — Middle school wrestlers from Spearfish and Sturgis Williams competed at the state tournament, held Feb. 12-14.
Sturgis Williams’ Pierce Hurd earned top honors in the Session 1 Boys’ 70-pound division. Teammate Tyler Baldwin placed second in that class.
Six other Sturgis Williams wrestlers claimed top-eight honors. They were Cade Willnerd (second in Session 2 Boys’ 120 pounds), Kalvin Ketelsen (second in Session 2 Boys’ 126), Brooklyn Baird (fifth in Session 2 Girls’ 126), Tyce Uherka (sixth in Session 2 Boys’ 220), Zhoel Irion (seventh in Session 2 Boys’ 113), and Tanner Gouldin (eighth in Session 2 Boys’ 160).
Asher Peil placed third in the Boys’ 220-pound division of Session 2 to lead the Spearfish effort. Teammate Parker Graveman earned seventh place in the Session 2 Boys’ 120 division.
Records for Spearfish and Sturgis Williams wrestlers follow.
Spearfish
Session 1 Boys’ 95: George Roles 0-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 120: Parker Graveman 5-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 220: Asher Peil 3-1.
Session 2 Boys’ 126: Jacob Ellingson 1-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 145: Jonah Neider 1-2.
Sturgis Williams
Session 1 Boys’ 80: Jacob Price 0-2.
Session 1 Boys’ 80: Jaxon Toennies 2-2.
Session 1 Boys’ 90: Wyatt Marler 0-2.
Session 1 Boys’ 90: Shea Deering 2-2.
Session 1 Boys’ 100: Andon Hammerstrom 0-2.
Session 1 Boys’ 100: Brady Waddell 1-2.
Session 1 Boys’ 70: Tyler Baldwin 3-1.
Session 1 Boys’ 70: Pierce Hurd 4-0.
Session 1 Boys’ 95: Jace Thurman 0-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 120: Cade Willnerd 4-1.
Session 2 Boys’ 120: Morgan DelaPena 0-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 160: Tanner Gouldin 0-3.
Session 2 Boys’ 220: Tyce Uherka 1-3.
Session 2 Boys’ 113: Grayden Juve 0-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 113: Zhoel Irion 5-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 113: William Waddell 2-2.
Session 2 Boys’ 126: Kalvin Ketelsen 3-1.
Session 2 Girls’ 126: Brooklyn Baird 2-2.
