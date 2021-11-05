Area high school soccer players earn Black Hills Conference honors

RAPID CITY — Soccer players from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown earned spots on All-Black Hills Conference teams announced this week.
Spearfish finished 4-0 and won the boys’ title. The Spartans placed five players on the first team.
The Belle Fourche boys’ team forged a 2-2 conference record for third place and received three first-team selections. Sturgis Brown (0 wins, 3 losses, 1 tie in conference play) was fifth and had two players named to the first team.
Spearfish earned the girls’ team title at 4-0 in conference play and put five players on the first team. Sturgis Brown tied for second in the conference (2 wins, 1 loss, 1 tie) and boasted four first-team selections.
Belle Fourche finished 1-3 in girls’ conference play, placing fourth in the standings. The Broncs placed two players on the first team.
Every squad in each division received two Honorable Mention picks.
Area selections follow.
Boys’ division
Spearfish first team: senior Robert Erskin, senior Jensen Damberg, senior Bridger Meyer, senior Tyler Borchgrevink, senior Yohannes Petersen.
Spearfish honorable mention: senior Ashton Covell, junior Nick Wise.
Belle Fourche first team: senior Ethan Jensen, senior Charles Alberts, senior Elijah Pomrenke.
Belle Fourche honorable mention: junior Anthony Staley, sophomore Cody Foos.
Sturgis Brown first team: senior Ray Henderson, ninth-grader Carson Wolter.
Sturgis Brown honorable mention: senior Dominik Smith, sophomore Dash Schuster.
Girls’ division
Spearfish first team: senior Tessa Lucas, senior Dillon Richards, junior Ava Gooch, junior Hanna Bjorkman, sophomore Brooke Peotter.
Spearfish honorable mention: senior Halle Fjelland, ninth-grader Madie Donovan.
Sturgis Brown first team: senior Jessica Matthew, junior Sawyer Dennis, junior Cali Ewing, junior Emilee Copeland.
Sturgis Brown honorable mention: ninth-grader Avery Marler, eighth-grader Iris Zylstra.
Belle Fourche first team: senior Dru Keegan, junior Tori Brill.
Belle Fourche honorable mention: ninth-grader Alexa Swaney, ninth-grader Lydia Main.
