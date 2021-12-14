RAPID CITY — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at the Rapid City Invitational Friday and Saturday, at the Summit Arena at The Monument, in Rapid City.
Sturgis Brown scored 171.5 points to finish fifth in the team standings. Spearfish placed 23rd with 39.5 points, with Belle Fourche 28th at 30 points and Lead-Deadwood 35th at seven points.
Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman earned top honors in the Girls’ 132-pound division. She finished 3-0 for the weekend and pinned Hettinger’s Ellie Roseland in 46 seconds of the title match.
Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske (Girls’ 106-pound class), Shea Irion (Girls’ 113), and Ellie Jeffery (Girls’ 120) finished second in their respective weight classes.
Kruske finished 3-1 for the weekend. She dropped a 3-2 decision to Bismarck High’s Julia Araujo in the championship match.
Irion dropped a 9-1 decision to Bon Homme’s Britney Rueb in her championship match. It ended a 3-1 weekend for Irion.
Jeffery forged a 3-1 weekend record. Her tournament ended when she dropped a 6-0 decision to Sturgis Brown’s Brooklyn Brant.
Spearfish’s Clayton Donovan claimed third place in the 152-pound weight class. He won five of his six matches for the weekend.
Sydney Badwound placed fifth in the Girls’ 126-pound weight class and forged a 3-2 record. Teammate Jayden Werlinger finished sixth in the Girls’ 142 division and had a 3-3 record.
Four other wrestlers represented the Spartans. They were John Jeffery (2-2 record at 120 pounds), Mason Schmitz (2-2 at 126), Aiden Kracht (1-2 at 138), and Quinten Carlson (1-2 at 160).
Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis Brown emerged victorious from the Girls’ 120-pound weight class. An 8-2 victory over Spearfish’s Ellie Jeffery capped a 4-0 weekend for the Scooper.
Reese Jacobs turned in a second-place finish at 170 pounds for Sturgis Brown. He dropped a 13-4 decision to Bismarck High’s Brock Fettig in the title match and finished 3-1 for the weekend.
Four Scoopers placed third in their respective weight classes. They were Brooklyn Baird (4-1 record in Girls’ 113), Tegan Zebroski (6-1 at 113), Kelton Olson (5-1 at 132), and Aiden Werlinger (6-1 at 195).
Teryn Zebroski finished fourth at 106 pounds for the Scoopers; his record was 4-2. Madison Snyder (4-2 at Girls’ 126) also placed fourth.
Sturgis Brown’s Korbin Bunch placed eighth in the 113-pound weight class. His weekend record was 3-3.
Ten other wrestlers competed for the Scoopers.
They were Dee Daniels (0-2 record at 120 pounds), Beau Peters (1-2 at 120), Kaden Olson (3-2 at 126), Thayne Elshere (1-2 at 138), Maverick Simons (3-2 at 138), Perry Ketelsen (2-2 at 145), Braden Temple (2-2 at 152), Preston Ray (3-2 at 160), Zak Juelfs (3-2 at 220), and Dakarai Osborne (2-2 at 285).
Belle Fourche’s Alexa Swaney earned eighth place in the Girls’ 126-pound division. Her weekend record was 2-3.
Twelve others represented the Broncs. They were Logan Tyndall (0-2 record at 106 pounds), D’Angelo Garduna (1-2 at 113), Riley Dighton (3-2 at 120), Payton Jackson (0-2 at 126), Elijah Braning (0-2 at 132), Thomas McCoy (2-2 at 138), Owyn Schreder (2-2 at 145), Andy Tonsager (1-2 at 160), Lucas Green (0-2 at 170), Cade Bickerdyke (1-2 at 195), Levi Melanson (1-2 at 195), and Sean Wahlfeldt (0-2 at 285).
Eleven wrestlers competed for Lead-Deadwood.
They were Nevaeh Foster (0-2 record in Girls 106-pound weight class), Tanner Millard (0-2 at 106), Drew Janke (0-2 at 113), Myka Fitzgerald (1-2 at 120), Janie Frederickesen (0-2 at Girls’ 126), Tristen Fierbach (1-2 at 138), Isaac Foster (0-2 at 152), Cruz Mollman (0-2 at 160), Ethan Hess (0-2 at 170), Cope Williams (0-2 at 182), and Dylan Meade (0-2 at 195).
Rapid City Stevens earned the team title by scoring 215 points. Watertown placed second at 192.5 points, with Harrisburg third at 185.
