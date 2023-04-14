By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — Tuesday’s Sturgis Invite featured area high school track and field teams from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis Brown.
This event was the first time many of the athletes actually got to compete due to inclimate weather canceling many of the early meets.
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s track coach, said most teams were just happy to be outside, and being able to compete on a nice day.
“Things have gone really well today. It is a little breezy but that really hasn’t slow many down. Just the enthusiasm to be out here competing, having a meet, and it is really the first warm day and it is kind of biting us and everyone, especially the last half of the meet,” said Proefrock. “We had a lot of good performances today, having (Aidan) Hedderman break the 110-meter hurdles school record, along with good performances from the other hurdlers and long runners Nathanael Jones won the 300-meter hurdles.
Proefrock praised the Scoopers relay teams.
“We had solid relays, girls and boys, our boys, 4X100-meter relay are now in the top six in the all-time records for Sturgis. Just a lot of good performances,” he said
Sturgis Brown’s Aiden Hedderman broke the school record in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.86 seconds breaking the old record set in 1997 by Adolph Shepardson at 14.97 seconds.
Ty Petrocco, a sophomore at Sturgis Brown, won the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10 minutes twenty-seven seconds.
“It was hotter and more windy than I expected,” said Petrocco. “I initially had a goal of setting a new personal record at 10 minutes fifteen seconds, but the conditions were tough, our teammates traded laps and we worked together really well, this gives me something to work on.”
Aaron Nida, Spearfish’s track coach talked about the Spartan team.
“It was a little warmer than we were use to, but our throwers had a great day, and a lot of PR’s and good things happening. Sam Marcus, a freshman, threw the javelin 140 feet, one inch to win and is about nine feet from the school record,” said Nida. “Brody (Janvrin) went twelve feet six inches, he went a little higher last week, but a good day and working on pole selection, so I am pleased with where he is at. Brayden Delahoyde, went six feet in the high jump, even with struggling with some injury stuff, but got through it. The team is running hard and competing and doing some good things.”
Will Malde, Lead-Deadwood’s track coach talked about his teams performance. “We’ve been talking a lot about sunburns and dealing with the heat, although it was a beautiful day to be outside and compete. Overall, the field events went pretty well. A freshman, Peyton Percy, ended up long jumping just under 19 feet, and we are happy with that. Cruz Mollman, vaulted 11 feet, very competitive, and a great vault,” said Malde. “One of the most exciting things today was the girls 4x100-meter relay, and they ran a 52:41. These girls have been running together for three-years and that is the fastest time in the past three-years.
“The first meet jitters were there. We have been delay so much and these kids are just dealing with it, but we have been working to keep them focused in practice, and keep telling them a meet will come,” Malde added.
Joshua Schleusner, Belle Fourche’s track coach, said his athletes had a lot of jitters with this being their first meet of the season.
“Lets just say, it is the first meet of the season and some had the jitters. We worked on getting the rust out, and being outside in 85 degrees when we have been practicing in 30 and 40 degree weather if we were able to get outside,” said Schleusner. “We tried to prepare the best we could, but it did affect our kids, and it is good just to get this first meet done and establish some base marks and we will build from there.
“Lane Longbrake, looked good at the pole vault, and are happy with where he is at. Sawyer (Clarkson) ran a 4:25 mile and that is not where he wanted to be but will take it with this hot weather. He (Clarkson) is dialed in and ready to go at the home meet this week and is looking at the school record,” Schleusner sad
Belle Fourche will be back in action on Saturday, hosting the Center of the Nation meet. Sturgis Brown, Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood will compete at the Track-O-Rama meet Friday in Rapid City.
