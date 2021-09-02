BELLE FOURCHE — Golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at Tuesday’s Pre-Black Hills Conference and Region 4A tournament held at the Belle Fourche Country Club, in Belle Fourche.
Spearfish fired an 18-hole 318 to claim the team title.
Belle Fourche finished third at 358, with Sturgis Brown fourth at 379.
Lead-Deadwood did not have enough golfers for a team score.
The top three finishers in the individual standings represented Spearfish. Jack Hight earned medalist honors at 74, followed by Charlie Rasmussen at 76 and Trey Wood sinished with a score of 81.
Parker Reede shot an 87 for Spearfish and tied for seventh place individually. Preston Hazeldine (tie for 14th place at 94) and Bennett Kortan (tie for 16th at 95) also represented the Spartans.
Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles fired an 84 and earned fifth place. Teammates Isaac Voyles and Rexton Audiss carded 90s and tied for 10th place. Brayden Carbajal (tie for 14th place at 94), Lange Shockey (tie for 30th at 108), and Harvey Walding (33rd at 112) also competed for the Broncs.
Sturgis Brown received a ninth-place finish from Jace Owens, who finished with an 88.
Teammate Bennett Gordan carded a 95 to tie for 16th place. Carter Kirk (tie for 23rd place at 98), Colton Matthews (tie for 23rd at 98), Jackson Habrock (tie for 27th at 104),
Reeve Ross (35th at 115) also represented the Scoopers.
Lead-Deadwood received a 101 from Ethan Keehn, who placed 26th. Christian Johnston, who tied for 38th at 125, also represented the Golddiggers.
