SPEARFISH — Girls’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at the Spearfish Invitational held Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
Spearfish fired an 18-hole 366 to win the team title by 63 shots over second-place Custer, who finished with a 429. Sturgis Brown placed fourth at 448, with Belle Fourche fifth at 457 and Lead-Deadwood sixth at 519.
Kali Lantis of Spearfish shot an 80 and earned medalist honors.
She was one of four Spartans to finish in the top 10, followed by Olivia Torgerson (fourth place at 91), Cora Gill (fifth at 91), and Ellie Olson (10th at 104).
Spearfish also received a score of 112 from Maddie Kelley.
“I knew they were ready, but yet you just never know what’s going to happen when it comes to tournament time,” Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “I was super-excited, happy, proud of the entire team effort.”
Ligtenberg said Lantis was a bit nervous before the tournament but added she relaxed once she got through the early jitters.
“She had a very clean round of no major mistakes,” Ligtenberg said of Lantis, adding this may have been the first time she has won a tournament.
Lilly Heisinger carded a sixth-place 95 score to lead the Sturgis Brown effort. Shayde Keffeler shot a 112 for the Scoopers, followed by Angelina Williamson (119), Sam Teigen (122), Kalyn Limbo (123), and Mariah Muchow (133).
“I was pleasantly pleased with our results today,” Sturgis Brown head coach Steve Keszler said.
Heisinger earned Keszler’s praise for her efforts.
He said her best 18-hole score last season was around 108, and she put in a lot of work over the summer.
“The whole team looked like they continued to compete. If they had a bad shot or a bad hole, they didn’t let it bother them,” Keszler said.
Belle Fourche was paced by Chloe Schmoker, who finished at 104. Ayden Kummer carded a 113 for the Broncs, followed by Reagan Hatling (120), Denali Larson (120), Tia Williamson (125), and Kaydance Gallagher (141).
“I had a lot of girls who shot their personal best today,” Belle Fourche head coach Damon Lange said. He cited Schmoker, Kummer, Hatling, Larson and Williamson.
Lange said the Broncs were really happy with their team score. He added the placing is outstanding, and he was proud of what they accomplished.
Ashley Lary paced Lead-Deadwood by shooting a 128. Delaney Mattson and Gayle Thompson each carded a 129, followed by Alayna Bauernfeind at 133.
“I really feel that, overall, they’ve just come so far since last season,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Kim Hansen said. She added 18-hole scores have dropped 10 to 20 shots.
“Each and every single one of those girls hit great shots today. I was very proud of how they competed,” Hansen said.
