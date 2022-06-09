Area golfers end seasons at state

SPEARFISH — Golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown, and Newell completed their seasons at state tournaments that ended Tuesday.
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown entered the Class AA girls’ tournament in Brookings. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche took part in the Class A girls’ tournament at Sioux Falls.
Newell was part of the Class B fields in Rapid City. The girls’ tournament took place at Hart Ranch, with boys’ competition at the Elks course.
Recaps follow.
CLASS AA GIRLS
Spearfish shot a 36-hole 702 to finish ninth in the team standings.
Alison Kennedy fired a 163 to pace Spearfish and tie for ninth place individually. Teammate Cadence Kilmer earned 30th place at 174.
Four other golfers represented the Spartans. They were Kali Lantis (tie for 35th place at 178), Olivia Torgerson (tie for 56th at 187), Cora Gill (83rd at 221), and Ellie Olson (84th at 222).
“We met most of our goals at state,” Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. Highlights included a top-10 team finish, Kennedy placing in the top 10, Kilmer shooting her best tournament score, Torgerson shooting better than her season average, Lantis having a solid tournament, and Gill and Olson gaining experience.
Lilly Heisinger represented Sturgis Brown. Her score of 187 enabled her to tie for 56th place.
Harrisburg edged Mitchell by three shots (661 to 664) for the team championship.
Reese Jansa of Harrisburg emerged as the individual state medalist at 148. Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe placed second at 151.
CLASS A GIRLS
Belle Fourche’s 36-hole score of 933 enabled the Broncs to finish 12th in the team race.
Chloe Schmoker shot a 211 to finish 59th and pace the Broncs. Teammates Denali Larson (tie for 72nd place at 234), Reagan Hatling (78th at 242), Ayden Kummer (tie for 82nd at 250), and Tia Williamson (tie for 82nd at 250) followed.
Gayle Thompson represented Lead-Deadwood at the tournament. A score of 250 tied her for 82nd place.
Sioux Falls Christian emerged as the team champion, as the Chargers carded a 693. Vermillion placed second at 701.
Canton’s Olivia Sorlie captured medalist honors by one shot over Keva Burshiem of Flandreau. Sorlie fired a 155; Burshiem shot a 156.
CLASS B GIRLS AND BOYS
Megan Jackson paced the Newell girls’ efforts by shooting a 215 to tie for 55th place. Teammate Kelsi Clements tied for 61st place at 217.
Bison-Hettinger-Scranton earned the team title by shooting a 536. Chester Area placed second at 539.
Miller’s Jayce Pugh and Bison-Hettinger-Scranton’s Greta Anderson shared the individual team title, as both shot a 153. No playoff was held because of the weather.
Newell’s Chase VanDerBoom shot an 18-hole 99 for 99th place in the boys’ division. Weather shortened the tournament from its traditional 36 holes to 18.
Bennett Cassens of Faulkton Area, and Coy Determan of Gregory, emerged as co-champions at 76.
Gregory won the team title by five shots over Garretson: 235 to 240.
“They both shot their best rounds at Hart Ranch of the year,” Newell head coach Scott Wince said in describing Jackson and Clements. Wince added he was sad to see VanDerBoom’s career end as it did.
