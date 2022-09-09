STURGIS — Area golfers from nine teams were completing Tuesday, at the Sturgis Tournament, at the Boulder Canyon Golf Course, in Sturgis.
“We got a full house today with nine area teams here competing so the course is full,” said Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We will loop the front nine today, twice, as the back nine is not a walkers course, and we followed another tournament today, so we got a late start.”
Keszler discussed his thoughts on the competition the teams competing.
“Spearfish has a good team, everyone has a good number one guy that will be battling for medals. (RC) Stevens is not quite full with a whole varsity team and they can push everyone and Belle Fourche also has a good squad,’ said Keszler.
Bill Burr, Belle Fourche’s head coach, said his team was doing OK on the Boulder Canyon Course.
“We are doing alright today, I don’t have a full team here today, several are home for a soccer game tonight, so we have a couple kids that haven’t been out playing as much, but it sounded like they are doing good so far,” said Burr. “It is good for all of them to get out and get some exposure, we are practicing and preparing for conference and region that is coming up.”
Winning the tournament was Spearfish with a 321, followed by Sturgis Brown with a 328, Stevens was third, with 331.
Parker Reede, Spearfish, took first place with a 74, Ben Gibson, RC Central, with a 75, and third went to Charlie Rasmussen of Spearfish with a 78. For Sturgis, Braxton Tieman took sixth, Jackson Habrock, seventh and Cason Sabers placed eighth.
