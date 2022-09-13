Area golfers compete at Spearfish Invitational

Josh Sundsted of Spearfish watches a putt attempt approach the hole during today’s Spearfish Invitational boys’ golf tournament. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown vied for top honors at today’s Spearfish Invitational, held at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.

Spearfish shot an 18-hole 344 and finished second: one shot behind Rapid City Stevens (343). Sturgis Brown placed fourth at 354, with Belle Fourche fifth at 364 and Lead-Deadwood sixth at 387.

