Area golfers compete at Spearfish Invitational

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown vied for top honors at today’s Spearfish Invitational, held at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
Spearfish shot an 18-hole 344 and finished second: one shot behind Rapid City Stevens (343). Sturgis Brown placed fourth at 354, with Belle Fourche fifth at 364 and Lead-Deadwood sixth at 387.
Parker Reede of Spearfish won a one-hole playoff against Rapid City Central’s Ben Gibbson and emerged as the medalist. Both shot a 78 for the regulation 18 holes.
The host Spartans received a sixth-place 82 score from Charlie Rasmussen. Jack Hight (92), Josh Sundsted (92), Caden Johnson (96), and Bennett Kortan (100) also represented Spearfish.
Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said the players were disappointed, team-wise. He added the score was the Spartans’ highest of the season.
“We’ve had a very good year; we’ve had lots of successes,” Ligtenberg said. “But you can learn a lot about that mental fortitude or how to finish a tournament by losing, too.”
Ligtenberg said Reede has set himself apart as a team leader at the number 1 spot. “There’s just different pressure in that position, and he’s really handled himself well,” Ligtenberg added.
Braxtan Teiman fired an 82 and placed fifth for Sturgis Brown, with teammate Bennett Gordon finishing seventh at 84.
Three other Scooper golfers completed 18 holes. They were Jaxon Dodson (90), Jackson Habrock (98), and Landon Bey (99).
Aiden Voyles paced Belle Fourche by carding an 81 for third place. Brayden Carbajal and Anthony Budmayr each shot a 94.
Rexton Audiss (95) and Harley Rivera (102) also competed for the Broncs.
“We didn’t play the best today; we kind of struggled,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. He added Voyles played an OK round.
The Spearfish course is tight on the front nine, according to Burr. He said the players struggled to put the ball in play on a couple of the holes.
Burr said the Broncs need to really focus on the mental aspect as it prepares for next Tuesday’s Black Hills Conference tournament at Box Elder. He added the short game will also be vital.
Lead-Deadwood received an 86 from Ethan Keehn. Cooper Hansen (95), Christian Johnston (99), and Ethan Finn (107) completed the Golddiggers’ representation.
Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said the team had a bit of a rough start but was proud of how the players responded.
“One of the things we’ve been talking about a lot is not beating yourself up so much after a bad shot or a bad hole,” coach Hansen said. He added golf gives players a chance to restart on the next hole.
Hansen said Lead-Deadwood is really happy with being able to turn in a team score (four golfers are needed). He added that tally has been less than 400 for the last several events.
Another Spearfish varsity team consisted of five golfers, with Alek Dunwoody’s 99 leading the way. Dean LaFayette (102), Cade Larscheid (105), Luke Dennison (114), and AJ Kinney (129) followed.
Jaxon Rogers competed for the Spearfish junior varsity and finished with a 121.
Team scores and the top 10 individual finishers follow.
Team scores
1 Rapid City Stevens 343
2 Spearfish 344
3 Rapid City Central 350
4 Sturgis Brown 354
5 Belle Fourche 364
6 Lead-Deadwood 387
7 Custer 398
Top 10 individual
1 Parker Reede (Spearfish) 78, won one-hole playoff
