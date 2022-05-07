Area golfers compete at Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — Girls’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at the Hot Springs Invitational played Thursday at Southern Hills Golf Course.
Spearfish shot an 18-hole 510 to finish third in the team standings, with Belle Fourche fourth at 513.
Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis Brown did not have enough athletes for a complete team.
Lilly Heisinger fired a 97 to pace Sturgis Brown and place third in the individual standings. Shayde Keffeler (126) and Kalyn Limbo (128) also competed for the Scoopers.
Spearfish received a 98 from Olivia Torgerson, who claimed fifth-place honors. Teammate Ellie Olson finished 10th at 111.
Maddie Kelly (114), Payten Reede (141), and Alivia Heairet (157) also represented the Spartans.
Reagan Hatling carded a 119 to pace the Belle Fourche effort. Teammates Chloe Schmoker (122), Ayden Kummer (131), and Denali Larson (141) followed.
Ashley Lary and Gayle Thompson each shot a 137 for Lead-Deadwood’s Golddiggers. Janel Hess followed with a 154.
Hot Springs fired a 428 to claim the team title. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning shot an 82 for medalist honors.
Team scores and the top-10 individual finishers follow.
Team scores
1 Hot Springs 428
2 Custer 455
3 Spearfish 510
4 Belle Fourche 513
5 Red Cloud 541
Top 10 individual
1 Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 82
2 Sydney Olstad (Hot Springs) 97
3 Lilly Heisinger (Sturgis Brown) 97
4 Shauna Zacher (Custer) 98
5 Olivia Torgerson (Spearfish) 98
6 Charli Stamper (St. Thomas More) 101
7 Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 105
8 Jaida Jacobs (Little Wound) 108
9 Aryanna Rooks (Hot Springs) 111
10 Ellie Olson (Spearfish) 111
