Area golfers compete at Custer Pre-BHC

CUSTER — Girls’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown High School’s competed at the Pre-Black Hills Conference Golf Tournament held Tuesday at the Rocky Knolls Course, in Custer.
Spearfish fired an 18-hole 352 to capture the team title. Sturgis Brown shot a 453 for fifth place, with Belle Fourche sixth at 476 and Lead-Deadwood seventh at 526.
Alison Kennedy fired a 77 to claim medalist honors and pace four Spearfish athletes in the top 10.
Kali Lantis carded an 85 for Spearfish and finished third in the individual standings. Maddie Kelly (eighth place at 95) and Olivia Torgerson (ninth at 95) also earned top-10 status.
Cadence Kilmer shot a 101 for Spearfish. Teammate Ellie Olson carded a 107.
Lilly Heisinger recorded a 99 to lead the Sturgis Brown effort. Shayde Keffeler (113), Kalyn Limbo (114), and Alisha Solaas (127) also represented the Scoopers.
Belle Fourche received a team-best 112 score from Chloe Schmoker. Reagan Hatling followed with a 117. Ayden Kummer (122), Denali Larson (125), and Tia Williamson (131) also competed for the Broncs.
Gayle Thompson’s 112 enabled her to lead the way for Lead-Deadwood. Ashley Lary carded a 128 for the Golddiggers, followed by Delaney Mattson’s 129 and Janel Hess’ 157.
Team scores and the top-10 individual finishers follow.
1 Spearfish 352
2 St. Thomas More 401
3 Hot Springs 421
4 Custer 440
5 Sturgis Brown 453
6 Belle Fourche 476
7 Lead-Deadwood 526
8 Red Cloud 540
Douglas, Little Wound, and Rapid City Christian did not have enough golfers to field a complete team.
Top 10 individual scores follow.
1 Alison Kennedy (Spearfish) 77
2 Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 80
3 Kali Lantis (Spearfish) 85
4 Hayden Thorton (Rapid City Christian) 88
5 Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 92
6 Sydney Olstad (Hot Springs) 93
7 Jaida Jacobs (Little Wound) 95
8 Maddie Kelley (Spearfish) 95
9 Olivia Torgerson (Spearfish) 95
10 Holliday Thorton (Rapid City Christian) 96
