SPEARFISH — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed for top honors at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament held Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course.
Host Spearfish fired an 18-hole 363 to win the team title by 31 shots over runner-up Hot Springs (394). Sturgis Brown placed fifth at 504, followed by Belle Fourche (sixth at 509) and Lead-Deadwood (eighth at 527).
Alison Kennedy of Spearfish earned medalist honors by shooting a 74. Three other Spartans also placed in the top 15: Kali Lantis (third at 89), Sydney Gusso (sixth at 93), and Kaylene Delahoyde (11th at 107).
Cadence Kilmer also represented Spearfish. Her final score was a 119.
“Today was a great day. Everything kind of came together for a highlight, for sure,” Spartans’ head coach Eric Ligtenberg said.
Ligtenberg said Lantis turned in a really good score. He added Gusso may have turned a corner after recent struggles.
Spearfish overachieved on Tuesday, according to Ligtenberg. He said he did not know what to expect this season, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelation of the 2020 campaign.
Ligtenberg said once tournaments began, he could see where the team could be competitive against area schools. He told team members a few weeks ago that winning the conference title was very possible.
“We’ve won the last three tournaments that we played, which is huge,” Ligtenberg said. “I don’t think we’ve won three tournaments in a row in the last 14 years.”
Spearfish won the Spearfish Invitational on May 4, followed by the Hot Springs Invitational title on May 6. Tuesday’s tournament followed.
Lilly Forbes paced the Sturgis Brown effort, shooting a 112 for 14th place. Scooper teammate Lilly Heisinger carded a 123, followed by Lina Williamson (132), Sam Tiegen (137), and Ashley Bear (143).
“It was fun to see Lilly Forbes have her personal best,” Scoopers’ head coach Steve Keszler said.
Keszler said players know there will be some poor holes, and they just go to the next hole and keep playing.
“A little bit of the short game got a little bit better than last week,” Keszler said in comparing the Scoopers’ play to their previous tournament on this course.
Belle Fourche received a 114 from Chloe Schmoker, who finished 15th in the individual standings. Rose Sprigler contributed a 119 for the Broncs, with Alex Klocek (136), Reagan Hatling (140), and Kaydance Gallagher (164) following.
Schmoker recovered from a rough start, Belle Fourche head coach Damon Lange said. He added the ninth-grader realized the round was not over, and she recorded a number of pars on the back nine.
Lange said Sprigler turned in by far her best score. “I think she’s starting to gain a little confidence and starting to realize she’s a lot better player than she thinks she is,” he added.
Madi Rystrom continued to set the pace for Lead-Deadwood, as she fired a 98 for eighth place. Delaney Mattson shot a 135 for the Golddiggers, followed by Gayle Thompson (146), Lexie Schroeder (148), and Tilli Katon (185).
“For an inexperienced team like ours, it was so good for them to play the same course a week later,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kim Hansen said.
Hansen said players talked about how they played some holes differently today, and experienced more success, as opposed to the previous Spearfish Tournament.
Hansen said players hit better tee shots Tuesday.
