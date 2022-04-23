BELLE FOURCHE — Girls from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche battled for top honors at the Belle Fourche Invitational golf tournament held Thursday at Belle Fourche Country Club.
Spearfish shot an 18-hole 393 for the top spot. Belle Fourche placed fourth at 471, with Lead-Deadwood fifth at 544.
Alison Kennedy fired an 18-hole 92 to pace Spearfish and finish third in the individual standings. Teammates Olivia Torgerson (fifth place at 98), Cadance Kilmer (sixth-place tie at 99), Cora Gill (ninth at 104), and Ellie Olson (11th-place tie at 109) earned top-12 status.
Belle Fourche received a 112 from Chloe Schmoker, who tied for 14th place. Teammate Ayden Kummer carded a 112 to also tie for 14th.
Reagan Hatling turned in a 121 for Belle Fourche, with Denali Larson (126), Tia Williamson (137), and Elsie Adams (144) also representing the Broncs.
Ashley Lary paced the Lead-Deadwood effort by shooting a 127. Teammate Gayle Thompson carded a 131, followed by Delaney Mattson (137) and Alayna Bauernfeind (149).
St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning fired an 87 to earn medalist honors.
Team scores and the top-12 individual scores follow.
Team scores
1 Spearfish 393
2 Custer 441
3 Hot Springs 457
4 Belle Fourche 471
5 Lead-Deadwood 544
6 Red Cloud 584
Little Wound, St. Thomas More, and Lakota Tech did not have enough golfers to field a complete team.
Top 12 individual
1 Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 87
2 Sydney Olstad (Hot Springs) 91
3 Alison Kennedy (Spearfish) 92
4 Jaida Jacobs (Little Wound) 97
5 Olivia Torgerson (Spearfish) 98
6 (tie) Amity Strand (St. Thomas More) 99
6 (tie) Cadance Kilmer (Spearfish) 99
8 Shauna Zacher (Custer) 102
9 Cora Gill (Spearfish) 104
10 Jordyn Conlon (Hot Springs) 106
11 (tie) Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 109
11 (tie) Ellie Olson (Spearfish) 109
