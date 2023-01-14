Area girls' wrestlers compete at BHC tourney

Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske works against Hot Springs opponent Meredith Ramacher during Saturday’s Black Hills Conference wrestling tournament. Kruske earned a 43-second pin at 106 pounds. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
LEAD — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche competed for top honors at Saturday’s Black Hills Conference girls’ wrestling tournament. Lead-Deadwood’s high school gym in Lead hosted the event.
Spearfish scored 140 points and placed first in the team standings. Belle Fourche was second at 89.5 points; Lead-Deadwood finished seventh at 30 points.
Five Spearfish wrestlers won their respective weight classes. They were Maraia Kruske (106 pounds), Madelynn Schlup (120), Candice Matsuda (126), Taylor Graveman (132), and Marlee Heltzel (170).
Lead-Deadwood received a first-place finish from Trinity Zopp at 154 pounds. Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche claimed top honors at 113 pounds.
Custer (third place at 59 points), Hot Springs (fourth at 53), Douglas-Rapid City Christian-New Underwood (tie for fifth at 34), St. Thomas More (tie for fifth at 34), Hill City (eighth at 22), and Red Cloud (ninth at 11) rounded out the team standings.
Area results follow.
SPEARFISH
106 pounds: Maraia Kruske, 2-0 record, first place
Kruske pinned Meredith Ramacher (HS) in 43 seconds, pinned Kyra Vandenberg (BF) in 4 minutes 44 seconds.
113 pounds: Claire Abbitt, 1-1 record, second place
Abbitt pinned Alyssa Ullman (Dg) in 42 seconds, lost to Hailey Rodriguez (BF) by injury default.
120 pounds: Madelynn Schlup, 2-0 record, first place
Schlup pinned Mettea Marshall (Cu) in 1 minute 29 seconds, pinned Kendalyn Pesch (Dg) in 43 seconds.
126 pounds: Candice Matsuda, 2-0 record, first place
Matsuda pinned River Bailey (Cu) in 1 minute 8 seconds, pinned Alexa Swaney (BF) in 3:25.
132 pounds: Taylor Graveman, 2-0 record, first place
Graveman pinned Tiara Faehnrich (HiC) in 31 seconds, pinned Victoria Verhey (STM) in 20 seconds.
142 pounds: Jayden Werlinger, 1-1 record, second place
Werlinger pinned Sarah Rickenbach (HS) in 2 minutes 34 seconds, lost to Teagan Vining (STM) 11-6.
170 pounds: Marlee Heltzel, 1-0 record, first place
Heltzel pinned Keely Mogen-Frankfort (HS) in 3 minutes 38 seconds.
LEAD-DEADWOOD
106 pounds: Avery Rice, 0-2 record
Rice was pinned by Kyra Vandenberg (BF) in 1 minute 35 seconds, was pinned by Meredith Ramacher (HS) in 29 seconds.
132 pounds: Cecelia Percy, 1-2 record, fourth place
Percy pinned Emalee Von Eye (Dg) in 26 seconds, was pinned by Victoria Verhey (STM) in 3 minutes 54 seconds, was pinned by Tiara Faehnrich (HiC) in 2:22.
142 pounds: Eddy Atkins, 0-2 record
Atkins was pinned by Izzabella Ramos (BF) in 1 minute 57 seconds, was pinned by Sarah Rickenbach (HS) in 38 seconds.
154 pounds: Trinity Zopp, 2-0 record, first place
Zopp pinned Malia McKinnie (HS) in 28 seconds, pinned Olivia Nehl (BF) in 37 seconds.
BELLE FOURCHE
106 pounds: Kyra Vandenberg, 2-1 record, second place
Vandenberg pinned Avery Rice (L-D) 1-5 in 1 minute 35 seconds, defeated Essah Syverson (Cu) 17-0, was pinned by Maraia Kruske (Sp) in 4 minutes 44 seconds.
113 pounds: Hailey Rodriguez, 2-0 record, first place
Rodriguez pinned Addie Sander (Cu) in 55 seconds, defeated Claire Abbitt (Sp) by injury default.
126 pounds: Alexa Swaney, 1-1 record, second place
Swaney pinned Isabella Scherich (RedC) in 43 seconds, was pinned by Candice Matsuda (Sp) in 3 minutes 25 seconds.
142 pounds: Izzabella Ramos, 1-2 record, fourth place
Ramos pinned Eddy Atkins (L-D) in 1 minute 57 seconds, lost to Teagan Vining (STM) 9-2) lost to Sarah Rickenbach (HS) by disqualification.
154 pounds: Olivia Nehl, 1-1 record, second place
Nehl pinned Daisy Munoz (HiC) in 27 seconds, was pinned by Trinity Zopp (L-D) in 37 seconds.
190 pounds: Adelae Grusing, 0-1 record, second place
Grusing was pinned by Jessica Mckenney (Cu) in 33 seconds.
