Area girls’ softball teams compete at state in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — Area girls’ softball teams competed at the 2022 SD USA Girls State Fast-pitch Tournament July 8-10, in Sioux Falls.
Black Hills Synergy, from Sturgis placed second in the U-18 Division C.
“Our girls played excellent. They came together, everything we’ve been working on all season long, and went to the state tournament, and we were fortunate enough to make it to the championship game,” said Dan Roe, the Black Hills Synergy coach. “We are a really young team, and they are all eligible to come back next year, so we don’t have to lose anybody, and I thought for such a young team they did wonderful.
The Spearfish Slam placed third in the U-12 Division C.
“I believe we had a good season. We have a great group of girls, and we went out and won the Sturgis tournament, and then we went to the Rapid City Invite, and placed second in the Silver Bracket, so it’s always nice to go out there and win. It all comes down to the girls, and the girls did a really nice job of playing hard and working together as a team,” said Shelby Thurlow, the Spearfish Slam coach. “I think we earned our third place finish at state. I knew with the group of girls that I had, that we could do well at state, and it all just kind of came down to how they wanted to finish, and they had their hearts set on going as far as they could, and they earned their third place finish.
The Lead Deadwood Golddiggers placed fourth in the U-12 Division C.
“Our goal heading to state was to get there and represent Lead-Deadwood as best we could, and just leave everything we had on the field,” said Ashley Bertrand, the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers U-12 coach. “For a small town that does not hand pick their players like so many other towns, I could not be more proud of a fourth place finish from the girls. I knew the girls were capable of that, and more.”
How Northern Hills teams that attended state follows.
U-10 Division B: Toxic, 0-2
U-12 Division C: Lead Deadwood Golddiggers 6-2 — 4th Place (19 teams in the division)
U-12 Division C: Spearfish Slam 5-2 — 3rd Place
U-12 Division C: Sturgis Slam 0-2
U-14 Division A: SD Premier 0-2
U-14 Division C: Sturgis Thunder 3-2
U-14 Division C: Toxic 2-2
U-18 Division C: Black Hills Synergy 4-2 — 2nd Place (nine teams in the division)
