Pioneer Staff Reports
HOT SPRINGS — Varsity girls’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown vied for top honors at Monday’s Black Hills Conference tournament.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 10:43 am
The Spearfish Spartans shot an 18-hole 379 to finish second in the team standings. Belle Fourche’s Broncs were fourth at 445, with Sturgis Brown ‘s Scoopers fifth at 475. Lead-Deadwood’s Golddiggers did not have enough athletes to turn in a team score.
Alison Kennedy fired an 87 to pace Spearfish and finish fifth in the individual standings. Teammate Olivia Torgerson was sixth at 91, followed by Cadence Kilmer (seventh place at 93) and Maddie Kelly (17th at 108).
Bronc Chloe Schmoker shot a 105 to earn 15th-place honors. Reagan Hatling was 16th at 106, followed by Denali Larson (23rd place at 117), Tia Williamson (24th at 117), and Ayden Kummer (27th at 121).
Lilly Heisinger highlighted the Scoopers’ efforts by shooting a 96 for eighth place. Teammate Sam Teigen was 26th at 119, with Alisha Solaas 29th at 130, Rylee Speidel 30th at 130, and Mariah Muchow 34th at 152.
Delaney Mattson led the Golddiggers by finishing 25th at 119. Teammate Gayle Thompson placed 28th at 123, and Janel Hess was 33rd at 147.
St. Thomas More emerged as team champion by firing a 365. Rylan Horning of St. Thomas More shot an 81 to earn medalist honors.
