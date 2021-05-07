Area free throw shooters excel at state

SPEARFISH — Four area boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 13 earned top-five honors at the South Dakota Knights of Columbus state free throw contest, held March 7 in Rapid City.
Spearfish’s Megan Markovetz finished first in the girls’ 9-year-old division. She made 15 of 25 free throw attempts.
Lily Nore, of Belle Fourche, claimed third place in the girls’ 13-year-old division.
She connected on 23 of 25 free throw attempts.
Belle Fourche’s Tucker Olson earned fourth place in the boys’ 11-year-old division.
He shot 25 free throws and made 20.
Tylee Tetrault, of St. Onge, finished fifth in the girls’ 11-year-old division.
Her efforts featured making 15 of 25 free throw attempts.
The state shoot featured seven state contests representing 18 districts and more than 110 competitors.
Knights of Columbus free throw contests for boys and girls aged 9-14 feature three levels: council, district, and state.
Council level contests were held in January, with shooters attempting 15 free throws. Winners advanced to the district level and shot 25 free throws. District winners then advanced to state.
The Sturgis council featured 22 competitors, with four boys and three girls advancing to the district contest.
Spearfish’s council included 32 competitors; six girls and five boys moved on to the district contest.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.