The Belle Fourche High Schoolcompetitive cheer team competed at the Black Hills Conference meet Thursday at Douglas High School in Box Elder. See more cheer and dance photos on Page 14. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
BOX ELDER — Area cheer and dance teams competed for the Black Hills Conference (BHC) title Thursday at Douglas High School, in Box Elder.
In the competitive cheer division, St. Thomas More took top honors with 198 points, just edging out Sturgis with 195, and Belle Fouche came in with 180 points for fourth place.
In the dance competition, Spearfish was the grand champion, winning both Jazz and Pom, with Sturgis in second and Belle Fourche in third.
Jessie Jeffery, Spearfish dance coach talked about her tea’s performance.
“We have had a pretty good season so far, we have had a few injuries lately so we have been missing a person here or there, and that has been a little frustrating, but they have really pulled together and have been really flexible. They are fun to watch, they are great performers, so we are looking forward to having another great performance tonight,” said Jeffery.
Brooke Wuebben, Sturgis cheer coach said “I thought the girls had an amazing performance, one of the best we had all season. We are really looking forward to the state meet next weekend and improving our score there again.”
Hailey Rodriguez, a Belle Fourche Bronc senior, talked about her senior year, and the last time she would compete at the Black Hills Conference meet.
“I am on an emotional rollercoaster, I am really excited, super nervous and scared at the same time, but I have full confidence in our team.” said Rodriguez. “We have a lot of younger girls and they are all pulling it together and this is the best we have done in the past six years that I have been in competitive cheer. I am excited for the state competition, we will be in the small division, so we can compete better and we are going to do amazing.”
Chloe Stores, Belle Fourche Bronc dance team member and a senior shared comments on her last appearance at the BHC meet.
“I am sad because I have been dancing my whole life and it is hard to believe that it is almost over. We have been preparing for the state meet and look forward to the competition,” said Stores.
The state Class AA competitive dance and cheer competition state meet is Saturday in Watertown.
