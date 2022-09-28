Area cross country teams participated in the Rapid City Invite Friday. Pictured left, The top three runners in the meet, Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens, and Brady Korsmo, Bismark, all battling for position during the meet on Friday at Hart Ranch.
Area cross country teams participated in the Rapid City Invite Friday. Pictured left, The top three runners in the meet, Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens, and Brady Korsmo, Bismark, all battling for position during the meet on Friday at Hart Ranch.
Area cross country teams participated in the Rapid City Invite Friday. Pictured left, The top three runners in the meet, Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens, and Brady Korsmo, Bismark, all battling for position during the meet on Friday at Hart Ranch.
Area cross country teams participated in the Rapid City Invite Friday. Pictured left, The top three runners in the meet, Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens, and Brady Korsmo, Bismark, all battling for position during the meet on Friday at Hart Ranch.
RAPID CITY — Area cross country runners competed at one of the larger meet this season, the Rapid City invitational, with teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming on Friday at the Hart Ranch course in Rapid City.
In the ladies varsity race, 134 runners competed, while 148 competed in the boys division.
In the girls’ team race, Sturgis Brown took fifth place, Spearfish in ninth, and Belle Fourche finished in 15th.
The Sturgis boys ran to a seventh place finish, followed by Belle Fourche in 11th and Spearfish in 15th.
“All and all, it was a pretty good day, the kids had some great effort, and we are in the heart of our training so today was just about effort. This is a big meet and we get to see some new teams, and I was pleased with how everyone did,” said Andy VanDeest, Spearfish’s XC coach.
Peyton VanDeest, an eighth grader from Spearfish, placed third overall in 19 minutes, just behind Bavla Weigel from Bismarck.
“Peyton tried something a little new today. It is early so we are trying new stuff. She went for it in the middle of the race and may have paid for it a little in the end, just trying different race strategies,” Andy VanDeest said.
Jeremy Elsom, Belle Fourche’s XC coach, talked about his team and their performance.
“It was a great race, this was the first time Sawyer (Clarkson) raced against Simeon (Birnbaum) this season and things turned out the way they turned out, it was an amazing race to the end,” said Elsom. “Misty Drieling, an eighth grader moved up and has really impressed us, and a strong overall showing from our girls.”
Clarkson, a senior from Belle Fourche, battled for position with Birnbaum, from Rapid City Stevens, and Brady Korsmo, from Bismarck.
Korsmo ended up in third place in a great race.
“I may have underestimated the wind just a little bit, and I was hoping to make it a fast race no matter what, hoping for a sub 15. After the first mile, I started feeling the wind and new it was going to be a tough race and to beat a guy that likes to lead the pack and win,” said Clarkson.
Clarkson talked about Birnbaum and their friendship.
“I have been racing against him since my sixth grade, and our bond has gotten a lot closer, some people think we have a beef with each other, but we don’t, I appreciate every chance I get to race against him,” said Clarkson. “He is amazing and he is good for South Dakota, and I think we all are and we motivate the younger kids, and is a good thing for the sport.”
Sturgis Brown XC coach Blake Proefrock was pleased with his runners and said this race may be close to the state meet that is coming up.
“It was a pretty good day for us, starting with the girls varsity, as a team they completed really well, this was a big field of runners and close to representing what state will look like, and possibly more difficult and to have two girls’ in the top 22, a few more in the top 45 is a big deal,” said Proefrock. “On the boys’ side we could have looked a little better in some areas but a couple kids had a good day. Owen Koontz ran better than he ever has, and Deron (Graf) goes out and ended in the top 20. We have some injuries that we have to work thru and hopefully it all comes together in a couple weeks.”
Ty Petrocco, Sturgis, finished the race in 18 minutes and 10 seconds.
“I got out a little slower than I like to, it was a big field and I got boxed in early and then about half way thru I got to where I wanted to be, overall it was an average race for me,” said Petrocco.
Most area cross country teams will be competing in the Sturgis Invitational on Thursday, at the Fort-Meade course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.