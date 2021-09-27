RAPID CITY — Area cross country runners competed at the Rapid City Invitational meet on Friday at Hart Ranch. This meet was one of the larger West River varsity meets this season, with 143 males and 132 females competing on a fast, fairly flat course with near-perfect weather conditions.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said his team set a number of personal records.
“It has been a really good day, can’t ask for anything more, and the kids have really done well. Hallie Person had a good race today and ran her season best. Clarissa Heisinger dropped over a minute off her season best, so that is huge. Our two boys ran an incredible race, Landon Williams broke into the seventeen’s today and looks like he dropped over a minute and 30 seconds off this season’s best. James Pierce held on and ran an excellent third mile and ran a personal best today,” Malde said.
“I think it was a great team performance, a couple ups and downs, and some exactly same times as their personal bests, the gaps were not that big in our top five guys, and even our sixth runner came in with a personal record so just a good day,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said.
“Our girls’ team did great. Three of the top four had personal records today, so it is hard to ask for anything more with a field of around 135 runners in each division,” Proefrock said.
Peyton VanDeest, a seventh-grader from Spearfish, placed fourth overall with a time of 18 minutes 30 seconds.
“Today was overall a great race. I think our whole team did well, and we all tried our best today to improve and get better. This course actually felt short and overall is one of my favorite courses,” said VanDeest.
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson won the varsity boys’ title in 15 minutes 23 seconds.
“I took off fast today because I knew that is what I had to do with Simeon (Birnbaum) and Isaac (Davelaar) because they have a kick, but today that went pretty well for me,” said Clarkson. “This course is a lot more fun than Custer and Belle and all the other places we have been racing all year, but it is a hard flat course but a good one especially when it is not windy,” said Clarkson.
Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish talked about the speed of the course and his strategy and his second-place finish with a time of just under 16 minutes.
“It went out just as I expected. I figured Sawyer (Clarkson) would go out fast along with the Sheridan guys, so I just try to keep with them, and then I just really pushed on the second mile as hard as I could. This is a really fast course, there were parts that were a little windy, but it is nice,” said Urdiales.
The Scoopers will be back in action on Thursday when they host the home meet on the Fort Meade course. The Broncs, Spartans, and Golddiggers are scheduled to compete on Tuesday at the Lead-Deadwood Invitational.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.