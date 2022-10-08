STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School hosted the Spirit Cheer and Dance Invite Thursday in the West Gym in Sturgis.
Brooke Wuebben, Sturgis Brown’s cheer coach said five dance and eight cheer teams came to compete in the Sturgis Spirit competition.
“I think the girls did really well today, they hit every single stunt.We have had quite a few concussions this year and other injuries, so it is nice to have a full team. It was just a really exciting day for us,” said Wuebben.
Michaela Hallam, Belle Fourche’s cheer coach, talked about her teams performance.
“I think we performed really well, we added some new sequences to our routine this week, so the girls have really been pushing themselves,” said Hallam. “This is a great competition and the last one before conference, and then state, so it is a great spot to see where we are,” said Hallam.
Karlee Gibbins, Sturgis Brown’s dance coach said , “They did really well, they have been working really hard on head springs and hand stands, so they have got that stuff down really well. We broke down some small things this week that they did really well, and everything is coming together this season.”
Gibbins said Sturgis Brown is missing missing a team member that is out for the season, so they can’t actually place at the competition, because they only had five, and six dancers are required.
Mya Jordan, a Sturgis Brown senior, talked about her final home performance.
“I think todays performance went really well, and it is really fun having the football team watching and cheering us on. This is crazy that this is my last home competition with my team as we are so close and are like family,” said Joran.
Dance Results:
Hip Hop: 1 Rapid City Central
Dance Jazz: 1 Rapid City Stevens and 2 Sturgis Scoopers.
Pom: 1 Rapid City Central
Overall: 1 Rapid City Stevens.
Cheer: 1 Rapid City Stevens, 2 Rapid City Central, and 3 Sturgis Brown in third.
Sturgis Brown and Belle Fourche dance and cheer teams are back in action Thursday, for the Black Hills Conference cheer and dance competition, at Douglas High School.
