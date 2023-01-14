Area boys' wrestlers compete at BHC tourney

Spearfish’s John Jeffery takes Lead-Deadwood opponent Drew Janke into scoring position during a 120-pound division match Saturday. Jeffery earned a 17-1 decision. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche competed for top honors at Saturday’s Black Hills Conference boys’ wrestling tournament. Lead-Deadwood’s high school gym in Lead hosted the event.

Spearfish scored 114.5 points and finished third in the team standings. Lead-Deadwood was fourth at 89.5 points; Belle Fourche finished fifth at 81 points.

