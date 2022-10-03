Area boys' golfers end state's opening day

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota.
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state A field in Aberdeen.
The Spearfish Spartans are 13th in the team standings after an 18-hole 350 score on Monday. Sturgis Brown is 15th at 357.
Belle Fourche sets 10th in the team standings at 363.
Recaps follow.
CLASS AA
Spearfish received an 84 from Parker Reede, who is tied for 52nd place in the individual standings. Teammate Charlie Rasmussen is tied for 65th at 87, followed by Josh Sundsted (tied for 65th at 87), Jack Hight (82nd at 92), Bennett Kortan (tied for 85th at 95), and Caden Johnson (92nd at 108).
“Today was a struggle, one to six,” Spartans’ head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “They were definitely going into the state tournament with higher hopes and expectations, but it didn’t come together.”
Ligtenberg said the Mitchell course setup was not a problem, adding that a lack of momentum harmed the Spartans. Many golfers in other groups also struggled in that regard, according to Ligtenberg.
As for regaining momentum, Ligtenberg said, players need to reset. He added that is easier while playing with close friends as opposed to a state tournament situation.
“We have to get better with our short game,” Ligtenberg said in looking toward Tuesday’s second and final round. He added the team did not chip or putt well on Monday, adding that improvement in those area is how players gain momentum.
Jackson Habrock of Sturgis Brown shot an 83 on Monday and is tied for 46th place in the individual standings. Bennett Gordon carded an 87 and sets in a 65th-place tie.
Braxton Tieman (tied for 74th place at 88), Jaxon Dodson (tied for 88th at 99), Cason Sabers (tied for 88th at 99), and Jace Owens (tied for 90th at 105) are also representing the Scoopers.
Harrisburg leads the team standings at 286. Second-place Pierre is at 294, with Sioux Falls O’Gorman (third place at 304), Watertown (fourth at 309), and Mitchell (fifth at 311) rounding out the top five.
Riley Christensen of Harrisburg fired a 68 on Monday and leads the field by two shots. Pierre’s Nicklaus Bothun and Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott are tied for second at 70.
CLASS A
Aiden Voyles led Belle Fourche on Monday by shooting an 86. He is tied for 38th place in the individual standings.
Isaac Voyles of the Broncs is tied for 51st place at 89. Teammates Anthony Budmayr (tied for 73rd place at 94), Rexton Audiss (tied for 73rd at 94), and Brayden Carbajal (tied for 78th at 95) followed.
“We didn’t shoot well as a team,” Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr said. He added Isaac Voyles enjoyed a good day, and Audiss also played well.
Burr said Tuesday keys include getting into the fairway, as players struggled to get off the tee box on Monday.
“It’s a course that is kind of tight and has a lot of rough and hazard,” Burr said. “You just have to be able to put it in play.”
Burr said he is proud of the players, who achieved a season-long goal of getting to state as a team. “They’re looking forward to tomorrow to improve,” he added.
Lead-Deadwood’s Ethan Keehn carded a 91 on Monday and is tied for 61st place. Teammate Cooper Hansen is tied for 93rd place at 106.
Tim Hansen, the Lead-Deadwood head coach, said Keehn shot a 40 on the back nine to recover from a slow start (51 on the front nine). “A lot of it was due to his putter,” Hansen said in describing the senior’s further success.
“He had some really good shots,” coach Hansen said of Cooper’s day. The coach added Cooper Hansen fell victim to penalty mistakes.
Coach Hansen said Keehn needs to build on his back-nine score on Tuesday. He added the biggest key is a start similar to Monday’s back nine.
Increased confidence and consistency are key for Cooper Hansen, according to coach Hansen.
Vermillion leads the team standings at 304. Aberdeen Roncalli is 16 shots back in second place at 320. Dakota Valley (third place at 326), Sioux Valley (fourth at 328), and West Central (fifth at 329) round out the top five.
Four golfers are tied for the first-day lead after carding 74s. They are Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger, Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg, Vermillion’s Trey Hansen, and Vermillion’s Cooper Girard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.